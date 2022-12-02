ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs take win streak into game against the Lightning

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (14-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs seek to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 14-8-1 record overall and a 4-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning are eighth in the league with 102 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Toronto is 15-5-5 overall with a 4-1-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a 13-1-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 2-1 in the previous matchup. Nicholas Paul led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has eight goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 8-0-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (groin), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

