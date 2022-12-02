ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida visits Seattle after Bennett’s 2-goal game

 3 days ago

Florida Panthers (10-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (14-5-3, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Seattle Kraken after Sam Bennett’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Panthers’ 5-1 win.

Seattle is 14-5-3 overall and 7-4-2 at home. The Kraken have conceded 68 goals while scoring 84 for a +16 scoring differential.

Florida has a 5-7-1 record in road games and a 10-9-4 record overall. The Panthers have a 3-2-3 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has six goals and 15 assists for the Kraken. Andre Burakovsky has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 12 goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Panthers: 3-4-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

