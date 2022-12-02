Beautiful, mild evening and a gorgeous weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was lovely! We woke up in the cool 60s and warmed into the mild 70s under mostly sunny skies. We topped out in the low 80s this afternoon, but are mild now, our temperatures are sinking through the 70s.

Tonight is beautiful and cool. Expect temperatures to cool down to 63° overnight. It will be quiet overnight and dry.

Saturday morning starts off cool and will be sunny and beautiful, enjoying lower humidity and a mild afternoon.

Both Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. It’ll be very nice outside though with low humidity sticking around.

The humidity might go up a touch Monday and Tuesday but overall the weather pattern is staying very quiet for the next 8 days with no rain in the forecast.

High temperatures through next week will be in the low 80s with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

