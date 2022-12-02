ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Beautiful, mild evening and a gorgeous weekend

By Amanda Holly
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNnhN_0jUrdJC700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was lovely! We woke up in the cool 60s and warmed into the mild 70s under mostly sunny skies. We topped out in the low 80s this afternoon, but are mild now, our temperatures are sinking through the 70s.

Tonight is beautiful and cool. Expect temperatures to cool down to 63° overnight. It will be quiet overnight and dry.

Saturday morning starts off cool and will be sunny and beautiful, enjoying lower humidity and a mild afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t11Ys_0jUrdJC700

Both Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. It’ll be very nice outside though with low humidity sticking around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9C5k_0jUrdJC700

The humidity might go up a touch Monday and Tuesday but overall the weather pattern is staying very quiet for the next 8 days with no rain in the forecast.

High temperatures through next week will be in the low 80s with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Weather Forecast

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Warm first weekend of December

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although temperatures will be above average, a lovely weekend is in store to get outside. We warm up nicely this morning from the low 60s into the low 80s this afternoon. There will be a few clouds in the sky but no rain is expected and it will feel nice, especially […]
WFLA

Earliest sunset of the year to occur Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The earliest sunset of the year occurs in early December and this year, it falls on Dec. 1. From here, the sunset time will get later each day through June. It is a slow process at first though, and the sunsets will still be before 6 p.m. until Jan. 20. The […]
Emily Scarvie

Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
Mysuncoast.com

A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
Colorful Clearwater

Walk in a Winter Wonderland

You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 30th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
Mysuncoast.com

A Jeep parade in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
cbs12.com

USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida

VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
mynews13.com

Record-breaking convention traffic for Tampa in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center is set for a record-breaking 2023, with its busiest convention schedule in its history. Visit Tampa Bay capitalized on selling Tampa as a convention and tourism destination during the pandemic. Even in 2021 alone, Visit Tampa Bay stated it saw 24.6 million...
ABC Action News

Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping. Experience a world of adventure with...
WFLA

WFLA

120K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy