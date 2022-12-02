Read full article on original website
Letter from the Editor: Loss of innocence
It was with heavy hearts that the Dec. 2 edition of our print publication was pieced together. While our usual production nights can be strenuous, this one felt different. Our usual friendly banter would subside with pauses in conversation as our minds wandered. These past few weeks have been heavy...
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s the only thing that’s going to to heal us; it’s the only thing that’s going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that’s something they can see where they’re at right now: That you changed your...
'Leading Idaho' Initiative Pays for new Orofino Airport Snow Removal Truck
BOISE - Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative recently helped fund $75,000 in new snow-removal equipment for the Orofino Municipal Airport. The newly purchased truck is set up for sanding, deicing, and plowing. Orofino averages 21.4 inches of snow each winter season. The airport is located about a mile...
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Idaho police contract private security firm to monitor house where four students were killed
Moscow, Idaho police have hired a private security firm to monitor the house where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13.
University of Idaho Murders, Victim's Father Says Means of Death Don't Match
There's another big twist in the unsolved Idaho quadruple murder case ... a mysterious discrepancy in the way at least 2 of the victims were killed. Steven Goncalves, the father of slain Univ. of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said Saturday night, the fatal attacks on Kaylee and Madison Mogen, her best friend, were mysteriously different in nature. He said on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," ... "I'll cut to the chase. Their means of death don't match."
Idaho student murders: As mystery grows, here are four key questions that haven't been answered
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found killed inside their off-campus home, police officers are investigating the incident to uncover who is responsible. Four students identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Nov. 13. Each...
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
Pair of Potlatch School District Employees Awarded Grants from Latah County Community Foundation
POTLATCH, ID - A pair of Potlatch School District employees were recently awarded grants from the Latah County Community Foundation. Potlatch Elementary librarian Leah Heath was awarded a $1,000 grant for new books in the elementary library. Katie Ball, a Physical Education teacher with the Potlatch School District, received a...
The Cougars are officially headed to sunny SoCal
Greetings, Cougar fans, and welcome to bowl season. Now that the conference championship games are finished - maybe USC learned its lesson that if it had just called in sick, it would be in the CFP - we turn our focus toward the bowls. For your Washington State Cougars, that means a trip to sunny Los Angeles for the late night talkshow host bowl.
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
EWU star wide receiver Freddie Roberson enters transfer portal, lands offers from Arizona State, WSU, Tulane
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's football team is losing a key piece of its offense as redshirt junior wide receiver Freddie Roberson announced today that he has entered the transfer portal. Roberson thanked Coach Best, the EWU coaching staff and his teammates in a post on Twitter. The redshirt...
Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years
LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
