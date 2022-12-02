ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uiargonaut.com

Letter from the Editor: Loss of innocence

It was with heavy hearts that the Dec. 2 edition of our print publication was pieced together. While our usual production nights can be strenuous, this one felt different. Our usual friendly banter would subside with pauses in conversation as our minds wandered. These past few weeks have been heavy...
Idaho State Journal

Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
The Associated Press

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s the only thing that’s going to to heal us; it’s the only thing that’s going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that’s something they can see where they’re at right now: That you changed your...
TMZ.com

University of Idaho Murders, Victim's Father Says Means of Death Don't Match

There's another big twist in the unsolved Idaho quadruple murder case ... a mysterious discrepancy in the way at least 2 of the victims were killed. Steven Goncalves, the father of slain Univ. of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said Saturday night, the fatal attacks on Kaylee and Madison Mogen, her best friend, were mysteriously different in nature. He said on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," ... "I'll cut to the chase. Their means of death don't match."
pullmanradio.com

Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case

Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
koze.com

36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos

CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
koze.com

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
cougcenter.com

The Cougars are officially headed to sunny SoCal

Greetings, Cougar fans, and welcome to bowl season. Now that the conference championship games are finished - maybe USC learned its lesson that if it had just called in sick, it would be in the CFP - we turn our focus toward the bowls. For your Washington State Cougars, that means a trip to sunny Los Angeles for the late night talkshow host bowl.
KHQ Right Now

Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
Big Country News

Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years

LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.

