Phys.org
Researchers suggest the climate crisis requires international minerals agreement
As the United States and other countries around the world begin to transition to utilizing green technologies on a larger scale, it will be necessary to have access to the minerals needed to build the infrastructure for those green technologies. Growing international tensions and geopolitical events, however, especially among the...
Sole U.S. finalist for Earthshot Prize turns carbon pollution into products
LanzaTech's carbon recycling technology earned it a spot as one of 15 finalists for The Earthshot Prize — one of the world's top environmental prizes. The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to attend the second annual awards ceremony in Boston on Friday for the prize, which was established by Prince William. The Chicago-based company is the only U.S. finalist in the competition this year. LanzaTech's technology has the ability to turn planet-warming carbon pollution into everything from party dresses and plastic bottles to Lululemon gym shorts, household cleaning products and jet fuel that powered a recent Virgin Atlantic flight from Orlando...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Canada accused of putting its timber trade ahead of global environment
The Canadian government has been accused of putting its domestic timber industry ahead of the global environment, following a leaked attempt to water down the world’s most ambitious regulations on deforestation-free trade. Weeks before the United Nations biodiversity conference, Cop15 in Montreal, the host nation sent a letter to...
Phys.org
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising "net-zero" emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company's carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate.
Phys.org
Reliable planning tool for the emissions path to achieving the Paris temperature goal
Researchers have developed a new method for the successive calculation of the emission reductions that are necessary for achieving temperature targets, such as the 2°C goal. The calculation method is based solely on observations rather than models and scenarios. According to the study, international climate policy has to become even more ambitious.
Phys.org
A threat from a common enemy may no longer unite polarized Americans, study suggests
During World War II, Americans came together. They ate less meat and planted victory gardens. They lowered thermostats and rationed their gasoline. Republican, Democrat—it mattered little: Against a common enemy, American civilians were willing to sacrifice on behalf of American interests. That was 80 years ago, when the political...
Phys.org
An easy way for dairy farmers to reduce their climate impact
Adding even a small amount of biochar—a charcoal-like material produced by burning organic matter—to a dairy's manure-composting process reduces methane emissions by 84%, a recent study by UC Merced researchers shows. The dairy industry is one of the main sources of methane in California, making up 50% of...
Energy & Environment — Feds say solar panel makers skirted tariffs
The Commerce Department says four solar panel makers circumvented U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, the EPA sets the stage for a final veto of the Pebble Mine, and House Natural Resources Committee leaders want documents on a controversial Trump-era pardon. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news...
Biden's Venezuela giveaway funds dictatorship and hurts US energy producers and consumers
President Biden eased sanctions on Venezuela. That's a bad energy policy for America. Bad foreign policy. And bad environmental policy.
Phys.org
Lightweight reinforced resin composite materials using clay particles
An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Umar Abdul Hanan (Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)) has successfully developed a method that uses montmorillonite (clay) particles to reinforce resin composites. Unsaturated polyester (UP) resin is a low cost thermoset with excellent processing ability and mechanical properties that finds applications in fiber-reinforced...
OPEC+ puts hold on production levels
Yesterday’s decision allows OPEC and a group of producers led by Russia to take more time to assess the market impact of an EU and Group of Seven price cap, which is intended to crimp Russia’s revenue for the Ukraine war.
Japan aims to boost 5-year defense spending to $318 billion
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday set a new target for military spending over the next five years to 43 trillion yen ($318 billion), or 1.5 times the current level, as the country seeks defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike. Defense Minister...
Levi Strauss Invests in Stony Creek Colors
Natural indigo dye maker Stony Creek Colors is getting a major injection of green from two of its long-time partners. The 10-year-old, Tennessee-based company just closed a second Series B2 funding round of $4.8 million co-led by Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) and Lewis & Clark AgriFood, a growth equity firm. The cash infusion will be used to augment Stony Creek’s growing and post-harvest processing operations in Homestead, Fla., and to expand into more tropical growing regions beyond its extant 500 acres that span Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida. Most of these farms formerly cultivated tobacco and now practice regenerative agriculture by...
Phys.org
Researchers harness bacteria-eating viruses to create powerful food decontamination spray
Researchers at McMaster University have created a powerful new weapon against bacterial contamination and infection. They have developed a way to coax bacteriophages—harmless viruses that eat bacteria—into linking together and forming microscopic beads. Those beads can safely be applied to food and other materials to rid them of harmful pathogens such as E. coli 0157. Each bead is about 20 microns, (one 50th of a millimeter) in diameter and is loaded with millions of phages.
Phys.org
Indonesia villagers race to escape eruption as sky turns black
Thousands of villagers living near Indonesia's Mount Semeru were racing for refuge Sunday to the wail of emergency sirens as lava snaked towards their homes under a black sky after the volcano erupted. Locals fled on motorbikes sometimes three at a time as a mushroom cloud of ash approached and...
Phys.org
New tools to identify non-compliant business locations created to support regulation and enforcement
New tools to map the location of non-compliant businesses have been created following a report which found that hand car washes, nail bars, and other informal economy sectors are more likely to be found within specific types of neighborhoods. The Work, Informalization and Place Research Center (WIP) at Nottingham Trent...
Phys.org
Recommended analytical methods for detecting 1,4-dioxane in commercial products
Researchers supported by the American Cleaning Institute have released recommendations concerning the detection and quantification of 1,4-dioxane in commercially available products, including household cleaners, personal care products, and cosmetics. 1,4-dioxane, a by-product formed in the manufacturing of ethoxylated surfactants, particularly phosphorylated or sulfated ethoxylates, is toxic and can persist in...
Phys.org
Interactive map reveals hotels used for immigration detention in Australia
Australia first introduced Alternative Places of Detention (APODs) 20 years ago. Since then, hotels—including both major chains and independent operators—have been used as places of detention, including for people who have sought asylum. Yet, there is no publicly available list of APODs in current or previous use. To...
Phys.org
Digital storytelling can be a powerful tool for water researchers
Storytelling and science may, at first glance, seem like strange bedfellows. Scientists usually share their research through academic journals and books or at academic conferences. But storytelling is a powerful way to share scientific research with non-expert audiences. Today, stories can be built digitally: photos, videos and audio clips create...
