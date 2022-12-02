ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Free range eggs ‘will run out by March’ because of bird flu crisis, MP warns

Free range eggs could run out by March 2023 as the UK has been hit with the worst avian flu outbreak on record.Health chiefs in Britain have already had to cull 4 million birds this year because of the influenza outbreak.On 7 November, they ordered all kept birds to be locked down in a bid to stop the spread of the disease. And if hens have been indoors for 16 weeks or more, their eggs can no longer be marketed as free range.From 27 February, this means farmers would have to change labels on their eggs to call them barn...
Phys.org

Ecuador seeks to protect unique Galapagos birds from flu

Ecuador has put in place a plan to try and protect its unique wild bird species on the Galapagos islands from the H5N1 virus also rampaging through Europe and North America. The bird flu virus reached South America via migratory wild birds in recent weeks, impacting mainly Peru, where thousands of pelicans and other seabirds have died, and Ecuador, which has ordered the culling of 180,000 farm birds.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Thrillist

Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
CNET

Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says

Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
AOL Corp

Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material

Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Phys.org

World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine

If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
The Independent

Half of free-range turkeys produced for Christmas have died, warns poultry executive

Half of the turkeys that were bred for the Christmas market have died from bird flu.That’s according to British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths, who warned the government’s food committee of the shortage.“The usual amount of free-range birds grown for Christmas is around 1.2 to 1.3 million. We have seen around 600,000 of those free-range birds being directly affected,” he said.Price tags for the turkeys that do hit the shelves, however, aren’t expected to be hiked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Phys.org

Study indicates SARS-CoV-2 variants are still transmissible between species

Scientists believe bats first transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to humans in December 2019, and while the virus has since evolved into several variants such as delta and omicron, a new study indicates the virus is still highly transmissible between mammals. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) developed computer simulations that show the coronaviruses use their spike proteins to attach themselves to the host cells in both bats and humans in much the same way.

