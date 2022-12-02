Read full article on original website
Nose grown on woman’s arm was transplanted on her face, French doctors say
Doctors in France grew a nose on a woman’s forearm that was later transplanted onto her face. Plastic surgeons say it is one of the first-ever instances of the procedure. The woman, who previously had sinus cancer, lost a large portion of her nose and underwent multiple failed reconstructions, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 8, news release from a hospital in Toulouse.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Woman goes into anaphylactic shock after using popular oral pain reliever: 'It felt like I swallowed a telephone pole'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I have overcrowded teeth. Sometimes they ache. It's a pain I'd compared to teething pain or the feeling you get when your wisdom teeth try breaking through the surface of your gums. Until recently, I always kept a bottle or tube of oral pain reliever handy that contained the active ingredient benzocaine.
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
‘Shock’ after child, 6, dies in school Strep A outbreak as antibiotics handed out
A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named. Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death. Another child developed the same illness - which comes from a bacterial infection - and was recovering, the school told parents in an email.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe death of the pupil was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East’s health...
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
More than 800 undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis cases found with routine A&E testing
More than 800 people living with undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis have been identified in just six months following the rollout of routine testing in A&E, according to NHS England.The health service introduced opt-out HIV screening in April to 33 hospital departments as part of efforts to become the first country in the world to stop new cases of the virus before 2030.Latest data suggests there have been 834 newly identified cases of people living with HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C found between April and September following its launch.NHS England said 153 people who were previously diagnosed but were not...
Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'
Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global estimate of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. "These new data for the first time reveal the full extent of the global public health challenge posed by bacterial infections," said study co-author Christopher Murray, the director of US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Girl dies from rare cancer despite getting all clear after having eye socket removed
A British schoolgirl has tragically passed away from cancer after getting the all clear following the removal of her eye socket. Aleksandra Celic, 15, passed away on 3 November after a six-year battle to save her life from a rare form of cancer that first manifested as a lazy eye.
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death
Nov. 11, 2022 – Getting COVID-19 a second time doubles a person’s chance of dying and triples the likelihood of being hospitalized, a new study found. Vaccination and booster status did not improve survival or hospitalization rates among people who were infected more than once. "Reinfection with COVID-19...
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
Charity boss felt palace’s Lady Hussey tried to make her ‘denounce citizenship’
Ngozi Fulani says Buckingham Palace yet to reach out to her since incident with royal aide at reception
Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school
An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
An Indian Man Undergoes Surgery to Remove 63 Spoon Handles From His Stomach
In India, a man who doctors suspect developed an addiction to eating silverware had more than 60 steel spoon handles surgically removed from his stomach. After experiencing severe abdominal agony, the patient was brought to the hospital for emergency surgery to remove the foreign metal items.
Fourth child dies in UK after contracting Strep A infection
A fourth child has died in the UK after contracting Strep A, as health officials issued warnings to parents and school staff about signs and symptoms of infection. These include a sore throat, fever and minor skin infections. In rare incidences, it can become a severe illness, and anyone with high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should seek urgent medical help.
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Mom thought son needed glasses, but his headaches were a symptom of something worse: “mother’s worst fear”
A mother called her son's shocking diagnosis a "mother's worst fear." Sophie Hunt's five-year-old son began experiencing headaches, and she suspected he needed glasses.
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
Covid causing liver damage lasting months after infection, study finds
Covid is causing liver damage lasting months after infection, according to new research.Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, discovered Covid-positive patients had a “statistically significant” higher liver stiffness than the rest of the population.Liver stiffness could indicate long-term liver injury such as inflammation or fibrosis, the buildup of scar tissue in the liver.Healthier liver tissue diminishes over time causing the liver to stop functioning properly, and in severe cases progressive fibrosis can lead to liver cancer or failure.Dr Firouzeh Heidari a Research Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, said their findings show damage caused by Covid persists for a long...
