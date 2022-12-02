Read full article on original website
Kanye West Walks Out of Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL Podcast
Kanye West walked out of a live recording of Tim Pool's right-leaning podcast Timcast IRL. On Monday night (Nov. 28), Kanye West, along with alt-right figures Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, joined Tim Pool for a live recording of Pool's podcast, Timcast IRL. Pool's YouTube channel boasts over 1.4 million subscribers and typically caters its content to a right-wing demographic.
Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview
Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program, including his admiration for Adolph Hitler. "I see good...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’
Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Will Smith Opens Up About Chris Rock Oscars Slap in New Interview
Will Smith is opening up about his infamous slap of Chris Rock in a new interview. On Monday (Nov. 28), The Daily Show with Trevor Noah aired their latest episode featuring the award-winning rapper-actor. Will is promoting his new film Emancipation but also spoke on the slap that essentially changed his life.
Quando Rondo Trends on Twitter After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant
In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for Resurfaced Interview Saying Producers Using Programs Like FL Studio and Logic Have It Too Easy
An interview of DJ Khaled making a stance against producers' use of digital audio workstations like FL Studio and Logic has resurfaced and has the We the Best boss facing backlash. On Nov. 26, Twitter user jordonlumley shared a snippet from a DJ Khaled interview on Hot 97 from 2015....
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice
DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
Rolling Loud Sends Rapper Eem Triplin a Custom Xbox After He Performed for 13 People at the Festival
Rapper Eem Triplin recently received a consolation prize in the form of an Xbox from Rolling Loud after he performed at the festival in September with only around a dozen people in attendance. The Pennsylvania rap artist shared the news on social media on Tuesday (Nov. 29). The pictures show...
