Kanye West Walks Out of Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL Podcast

Kanye West walked out of a live recording of Tim Pool's right-leaning podcast Timcast IRL. On Monday night (Nov. 28), Kanye West, along with alt-right figures Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, joined Tim Pool for a live recording of Pool's podcast, Timcast IRL. Pool's YouTube channel boasts over 1.4 million subscribers and typically caters its content to a right-wing demographic.
Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview

Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program, including his admiration for Adolph Hitler. "I see good...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’

Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
VIRGINIA STATE
Will Smith Opens Up About Chris Rock Oscars Slap in New Interview

Will Smith is opening up about his infamous slap of Chris Rock in a new interview. On Monday (Nov. 28), The Daily Show with Trevor Noah aired their latest episode featuring the award-winning rapper-actor. Will is promoting his new film Emancipation but also spoke on the slap that essentially changed his life.
Quando Rondo Trends on Twitter After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice

DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
