hawaiinewsnow.com

Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials are clearing up the confusion and concern among travelers. The message: Yes, it’s still safe to visit Hawaii Island and no, you shouldn’t change your travel plans. In fact, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said now is...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Building agility, camaraderie: These Straub Bootcampers find purpose in knitting

Building agility, camaraderie: These Straub Bootcampers find purpose in knitting
hawaiinewsnow.com

Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
bigislandnow.com

Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online

Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
KHON2

Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor

In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

These are Josh Green's 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

