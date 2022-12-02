Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
Police investigates after two people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were found dead at a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:00 pm on Saturday, SPD responded to a home on West Whiteside to an individual attempting to check on family. Upon further investigation, two people were […]
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
KYTV
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week
KYTV
Police investigate deaths of 2 inside Springfield home |
KYTV
Willard, Mo. family looks for answers after 2 of their dogs were stolen, one found dead
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Willard is looking for answers after two of their dogs were taken from their backyard in October. One was found dead under a bridge just minutes from their home. On October 19, Bailey and Brody went missing without a trace from the backyard...
KYTV
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
KTTS
Latest On Man Found Dead In Monett House Fire
(KTTS News) — An autopsy shows no signs of trauma to the body of a found dead in the basement of a burning home in Monett. Firefighters found the man this week in the 400 block of 2nd street. Investigators say he suffered smoke inhalation. Police are still trying...
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
KYTV
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after two cars and a motorcycle crash Friday night. According to Springfield Police, officers were sent to the intersection of Harvard and Republic around 9:15 p.m. Officers are still on scene investigating and have closed...
Laclede Record
Two arrested after post office break-in
The Lebanon Police Department responded to a burglary alarm Thursday evening at the United States Postal Service, located at 121 E. Commercial Street. The call came in at 9:29 p.m. when the alarm sounded. When officers arrived, they detained and arrested two homeless individuals. For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
KTTS
Police Ask For Help Finding Driver Involved In A Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are asking for your help identifying the driver of a car who was involved in a crash back on October 26. The driver of a black 2000s Honda Accord was headed south at Division and Golden. But he disobeyed a stop sign and entered...
KYTV
Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged. Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KYTV
Multiple crews working crash investigation on Glenstone and I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple agencies are responding to an accident on Glenstone and I-44. According to traffic cameras on OzarksTraffic, multiple fire trucks, ambulances, and police can be seen on N. Glenstone with crews heading down the embankment near the on-ramp to I-44 heading east. We will update this...
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
KTTS
Police Identify Pedestrian Who Died After Being Hit By 2 Cars
(KTTS News) — A pedestrian who was hit by two cars Wednesday night in Springfield has died. Police say it happened around 9:22 p.m. at Campbell and Plainview. Christopher Fleming, 45, from Springfield, was walking westbound when he walked in front of a car and was hit. A second...
KYTV
Man connected with deadly shooting outside Springfield firearms business pleads guilty to theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man connected with a deadly shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield pleaded guilty to theft charges. Jonathan Peace, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a firearm. Investigators indicate Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on...
KYTV
