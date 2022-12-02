ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

17 Atrocious Design Fails From 2022 I Really Wish I Could Unsee With My Eyeballs

By Kelly Martinez
 4 days ago

1. First, this sink that somehow manages to be slightly off for every single angle:

u/Any-Classic-5733 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

2. This REALLY open layout:

u/souumamerda / Reddit / Via reddit.com

3. These steps that are all completely different sizes:

u/jingojangobingoblerp / Reddit / Via reddit.com

4. This poor, poor dry wall:

u/TheBampollo / Reddit / Via reddit.com

5. This restaurant sink made of wood:

u/duucfho / Reddit / Via reddit.com

6. This sign spotted at a DESIGN SCHOOL:

u/Dofke132 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

7. This floor number that could be juuust a little clearer:

u/SherbetIndividual128 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

8. This sign that looks like an advertisement for orange-flavored milk:

u/Random_Average_Human / Reddit / Via reddit.com

9. This spacing that makes the text read like, "Hi. Please, the beans 🥺":

u/azreufadot / Reddit / Via reddit.com

10. This bench that wasn't quite built with rain in mind:

u/Kronk_Live / Reddit / Via reddit.com

11. This surprise step that KINDA seems like a hazard???:

u/TeresaKitsu / Reddit / Via reddit.com

12. This pan that's the embodiment of "at least you tried":

u/dingopringo93 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

13. This overly complicated washing machine that requires its own translator:

u/East-Bluejay6891 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

14. This wedding dress shop that doesn't quite match the vibe:

u/jam24_24 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

15. This house that just has...so much going on:

u/flopsychops / Reddit / Via reddit.com

16. This bike lane that leads STRAIGHT INTO TRAFFIC:

u/TheKitdriv / Reddit / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, these "stairs" that gave me an existential crisis:

Yes, those really are stairs. Really.

u/A-weema-weh / Reddit / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/crappydesign

The year is almost over, and we're looking back on 2022. Check out more from the year here!

