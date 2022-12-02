ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Celebrate Disney Turning 100 (YES, 100!), ShopDisney Is Launching An Amazing Limited-Release Collection, And WOW

By Crystal Ro
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQTOL_0jUrZUs000

Hello, friends! In case you didn't know, the Walt Disney Company turns 100 (YES, 100!!) in 2023! And to celebrate this amazing milestone, shopDisney will launch numerous limited-release collections celebrating Disney’s timeless legacy.

Disney

Starting on December 12, 2022, shopDisney will be the first retailer with a Disney100 collection available to purchase. The Disney100 "Platinum Celebration Collection" will be the first to launch, beginning multiple waves of limited-release product lines to follow on shopDisney.

Disney

And here's a preview of the "classically Disney" aesthetic Platinum Celebration Collection...

First of all, there's this iconic Mickey Mouse Ear Hat with a platinum touch and modern twist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kH7Yi_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

And this pretty Minnie Ear Headband to perfectly match:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SP4l0_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

These Sketchbook Ornaments with classic designs of beloved characters:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRegb_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

These super sweet Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plush toys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SC8md_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

This drool-worthy Platinum Loungefly Mini Backpack to carry your precious belongings in:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2sk2_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

These super cute commemorative Mickey Mouse and Friends Water Bottles perfect for carrying your drink on the go:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwPHI_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

This dressy Throw Pillow and the soft fleece Mickey Mouse and Friends Throw graced by Goofy and Donald in fabulous retro looks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yp3mK_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

And, if you wanna get really fancy, there's the limited-release Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection Minnie Ear Headband or Mickey Ear Hat that comes with a commemorative box and black velvet base:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09v2u0_0jUrZUs000
shopDisney

And, FYI, additional collections will be rolling out throughout the year on shopDisney. There's going to be a Disney100 "Oswald Collection" that shines a spotlight on one of Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNUMu_0jUrZUs000
Disney / Via youtube.com

...the Disney100 "The Eras Collection" will showcase early decades across the studio and parks...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sh1kQ_0jUrZUs000
Aaronp / GC Images

...and the Disney100 "Decades Collection" (debuting in early 2023) which will celebrate different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1937), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1uWV_0jUrZUs000
©Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Everything you see above (and more!!) from the Disney100 "Platinum Celebration Collection" will be available on shopDisney starting December 12, 2022, at 7 a.m. PST. And we'll share links on where to buy everything in a brand new gift guide, so be sure to check back then!

Disney

