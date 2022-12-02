Read full article on original website
Malibu West couple wins important case against City of Malibu
Beginning in 2016, new California laws have made it easier for residents to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), also called a “granny flat,” on their property — a self-contained living unit averaging 750 square feet. The state hoped ADUs would help alleviate housing shortages and high housing prices, providing places to live for family members, students, in-home health care providers, the disabled, and others at below-market prices within existing neighborhoods.
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t. Column: An Urgent Appeal to Our New City Council & Management
The future lies within our cities, but our cities are crumbling! Cities are home to over 1/2 the world’s population and in 20 years will be home to 2/3rds! They are the focal points of poverty & health, water & energy, food & waste, transportation & congestion, climate change & environmental degradation, innovation & economic growth – with changes in climate, economics, and social media creating a new and ever-changing reality.
texasbreaking.com
Los Angeles Faces “Flood of Evictions” as Pandemic Tenant Protection Expire
According to researchers’ assumptions based on county Superior Court documents, over 30,000 families could risk eviction in Los Angeles County by the end of the year. This is because tenant safeguards that have kept families sheltered during the pandemic are slated to expire on December 31. In the nation’s...
coloradoboulevard.net
Certification of L.A. County’s 2022 General Election Results
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is scheduled to certify the election results on Monday, December 5, 2022. The newest election results’ update includes 1,179 ballots processed since Nov. 29. The total election results count is now 2,456,203 which is 43.64% of registered voters. Local election results can be viewed at this link.
signalscv.com
Election updates fail to change outcomes for any SCV races
Los Angeles County has tallied more than 2.45 million ballots from the Nov. 8 election, adding nearly 1,200 votes with Friday’s update, according to the county’s Registrar-Recorder’s Office. County officials anticipate the results being certified Monday, according to a news release issued Friday. The latest round of...
orangecountytribune.com
It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win
Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes
In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita Early This Week
A cold weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Clarita beginning this week and L.A. County officials are encouraging residents to stay warm. The cold weather alert has been initiated for Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to low temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill can ...
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
10 students treated after possible overdose at LA County school
A total of 10 students were evaluated Thursday morning after a suspected overdose at Van Nuys Middle School.
beverlyhillscourier.com
State Rejects Beverly Hills’ Housing Plan
Beverly Hills lacks an adequate plan to do its part in addressing California’s affordable housing crisis. That was the opinion of a Nov. 28 letter by the state’s Department for Housing and Community Development, or HCD, which for the second time rejected the city of Beverly Hills’ state-mandated housing element.
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,744 new cases countywide and 131 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,213, county case totals to 3,552,019 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 93,840 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 517.
CBS News
Karen Bass opens online job portal for her mayoral administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. "Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
foxla.com
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
WebMD
L.A. County May Require Indoor Masks Again
Dec. 3, 2022 -- With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising quickly, Los Angeles County may require indoor masking in public spaces soon. Face masks would be required in indoor spaces if the county hits the metrics that move it from a medium level of community transmission into a high level as defined by the CDC, County Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said at a news conference Thursday.
Karen Bass says her term as LA mayor won't be continuation of Garcetti administration
When L.A. Mayor-elect Karen Bass asked members of the Garcetti administration to stay on through April, some saw it as a sign that little will change at City Hall. But Bass says that's far from the truth.
signalscv.com
Selina Thomas | Showing Why We’re ‘Hollywood North’
“Hollywood North” is coming to life with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival. Another impactful event is coming to Santa Clarita and the timing couldn’t be better. The recent holiday tree lighting in downtown Newhall has created the perfect backdrop for the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, which is set to begin on Dec. 8 and end on Dec. 11. Film and culture enthusiasts will view more than 270 films and interact with filmmakers, celebrities and community members alike. The multiple venues, which include wine, food and the arts, will ignite downtown Newhall just in time for the holidays.
KTLA.com
Griffith Park pony rides to cease operations, owner says
An iconic attraction at Griffith Park will be shuttering for good by the end of the year. The Griffith Park Pony Rides, which have been in operation for more than 70 years, will be closing permanently on Dec. 21, owner Steve Weeks announced Sunday. Weeks made the announcement on Facebook...
kalkinemedia.com
Election 2022 Los Angeles Sheriff
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is sworn in by the Honorable Samantha Jersey, Presiding Judge-elect of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, far left, in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Luna takes charge after the turbulent single term of former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, whose tenure was marked by clashes with members of the LA County Board of Supervisors and allegations that he downplayed accusations that gang-like groups of deputies ran amok within the agency. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
