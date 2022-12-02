Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
2d ago
Put tent encampments where the elite lives until they cough up money eh, I mean show their true compassion by donating towards mini homes.
coloradosun.com
Carman: Denver’s next mayor must be committed to solving the homelessness problem
One of the great joys of living downtown is walking everywhere. Need a dozen eggs? A grocery is a few blocks away. A bottle of wine? I know a great little place. Dry cleaners? Hardware store? Pharmacy? Ditto. Along the routes to all these places are coffee shops, sidewalk cafes,...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
5280.com
What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?
One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
Group feeds, clothes 100-plus people Saturday in Capitol Hill neighborhood
It’s the season of giving – and in that spirit – Denver Apartment Finders as well as the non-profit Faith In Denver delivered a little warmth and comfort to those in need Saturday.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless may buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hopes to buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70 and turn it into a complex for the unhoused.
denverite.com
Denver rents have fallen slightly since August — and eviction filings are now above pre-pandemic levels
Denver rent, which is still higher than pre-pandemic levels, could be falling in the months to come. Eviction filings, on the other hand, are rising. Online rental market Apartment List’s monthly rent report cites the November median price of a one-bedroom is $1,399 and a two-bedroom is $1,731. That’s down 1.5% from October.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snowy in the mountains this week, Denver to catch leftovers
Overall our weather pattern this week will favor the mountains with the moisture, but leave lower-end probabilities for the metro areas and plains. There are at least systems that bare watching, but as of this writing the snowfall potential for the eastern half of the state is low. With that...
coloradosun.com
Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
getnews.info
coloradosun.com
What the staff at BookBar suggests for your next great read
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from BookBar in Denver recommend “The Last Chairlift,” “Home Is Where the Eggs Are,” “Dad’s Girlfriend and Other Anxieties” and “The Complete Brambly Hedge.”
Westword
Reader: Has Blucifer Put a Curse on Denver International Airport Construction?
Conspiracy theories have long surrounded Denver International Airport, and the airport has even played off that reputation, hosting a conspiracy theory exhibit and using signs during the seemingly never-ending construction to suggest that any delays are the work of aliens. When DIA turned 25 in February 2020, officials even released a list of some of the top conspiracy theories.
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
Volunteers of America affordable housing tenant raises maintenance concerns
A tenant living at Brunetti Lofts, an affordable housing complex in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood, is sharing concerns over the maintenance of the building.
Denver launches first city-owned, operated residential re-entry program
The City of Denver is launching its first city-owned and operated residential re-entry program in partnership with The Empowerment Program.
