Pilum is a veteran-owned and veteran-run business founded by former U.S. military personnel with combat experience from the Marine Corps and the Navy SEALs. Their team members have served with honor, integrity, and courage, and take great pride in the fact that their company shares these core values. Pilum Defense Agency was founded on the belief that former military personnel brings businesses unique skills in dealing with unknowable situations and complex problem sets that may arise and can be given resolution through our complementing set of investigative skills and former military experience.

