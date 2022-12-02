Read full article on original website
Related
Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener
After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud. On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez,...
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot
Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
Samuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino’s Stance on Marvel Stars: “These Actors Are Movie Stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has a different measure for determining what makes a movie star than his frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino. The actor and producer, who is currently starring on Broadway in The Piano Lesson, appeared with the play’s director and his wife LaTanya Jackson on The View Tuesday to promote the historic August Wilson production. During their discussion, the actor was asked about Tarantino’s recent statements on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast, in which he argued, as others have, that the MCU doesn’t make movie stars. More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She...
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline. The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the...
Wednesday: Netflix’s Addams Family series sets surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone
Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday has set an unlikely milestone on Rotten Tomatoes.The series stars Jenna Ortega (X) as Wednesday Addams, based on the character first created by cartoonist Charles Addams.Wednesday is the latest in a long line of Addams Family adaptations, which has included multiple TV series, a live-action film franchise, and two recent animated films.Alongside Ortega, Luiz Guzmán plays Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, also features as one of Wednesday’s teachers.The series has received mixed reviews, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton describing it as...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
ABC News
Keanu Reeves is back in new trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Lionsgate has dropped the trailer for the fourth chapter of its hit "John Wick" franchise. Once again, Keanu Reeves is back as the man in black. He's still on the run after the events of Chapter 3, when his ally Winston, played by Ian McShane, shot him off a roof to regain control of The Continental Hotel.
thedigitalfix.com
Netflix refused to put Knives Out 2 in cinemas for longer
Although Knives Out had an impressive run in theatres, when the franchise was bought by streaming service Netflix, it soon became apparent that they were going for a different approach with their follow-up to the detective movie. As with the first movie, former James Bond movie actor Daniel Craig returns...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
The December 2022 Movie Release Schedule Is Packed With 'Avatar 2' & A Bunch Of Oscar Films
The December 2022 movie release schedule is packed heading into the holiday season, although Avatar 2 expected to dominate like it's 2009 all over again. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water aims to make all the money this holiday season, with Disney betting that we'll all want to watch 3D cat people again after a 13-year break — and that we'll fork over lots of money for the privilege.
Oliver Stone Speaks Out In Support of Saudi Arabia At Red Sea Film Festival Opening; Sharon Stone Hits Red Carpet & Bruno Mars Heats Up The Party
Olive Stone voiced support for Saudi Arabia at the opening Thursday of the second edition of country’s Red Sea International Film Festival, which he is attending as president of the international jury. Related Story Shah Rukh Khan Lands At Red Sea Film Festival To Talk First KSA Shoot With ‘Dunki’ And Moving Into Action Movies With ‘Pathaan’ Related Story Jackie Chan, Spike Lee, Nadine Labaki Head To Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Fest For High-Profile In-Conversation Line-up Related Story Saudi Arabia's MBC Group Expands Anime Partnerships With Toei, Aniplex; Acquires TV Tokyo's Hit Reboot 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' The Oscar-winning director said Saudi Arabia was a country that...
Oscars: Hindi Hit ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Throws Hat In Ring For Major Categories
EXCLUSIVE: After recently kickstarting a BAFTA campaign in all categories, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hit Hindi crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi is now also setting its sights on Oscar. The film, which will be up on the AMPAS site this week and will hold screenings in London and Los Angeles, is officially launching a campaign in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards. This is the latest example of a growing number of foreign-language movies aiming to cross over into the mainstream races. Films from India are making a big push this...
Comments / 0