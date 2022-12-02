Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Aptos’ Caden Prichard named Gabilan Division’s top player | All-PCAL football
APTOS—The Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division is packed with some of the most talented football players in the area on a yearly basis. That’s why picking the league’s top player is, at times, the hardest decision to make during the annual coaches meeting. Aptos High senior...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
KSBW.com
Team USA fans turn out for early morning watch party in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Team USA fans were drinking beer early at the Britannia Arms in downtown Monterey. The bar hosted a watch party for the match against the World Cup Netherlands that started at 7:00 a.m. "If you haven't been to the Britt and experienced a watch party you...
We asked you to vote on a new name for Cabrillo College; here are the results of our reader poll
Last month, Lookout asked readers to weigh in with suggestions for Cabrillo College's new name — selecting either from a multiple-choice list of names or submitting ideas of their own. Here's a sampling of the responses.
calcoastnews.com
Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur
A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.
lookout.co
Whither West Cliff? Recent collapse of path along ‘Santa Cruz’s front porch’ suggests troubling future
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Is there a more fundamental and intractable law of nature than erosion?. Given enough...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returns after two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returned Saturday after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19. Small and large boats took to the harbor with lots of music and joy. Crowds came out even despite the rain. “It's disappointing that it's raining, but we...
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
Gilroy Dispatch
Epicenter Cycling opens in Gilroy outlets
Epicenter Cycling has opened a new store in the Gilroy Premium Outlets. Locally owned and operated, Epicenter Cycling carries a range of bicycles and e-bikes, and test rides are always free. Epicenter Cycling was established in 2009 by Santa Cruz locals Shawn and Kazia Wilson. “We’re excited to open this...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz sets short-term and long-term plans to fix West Cliff Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz officials are working to pick up the pieces after part of West Cliff Drive collapsed into the ocean, Friday. Community members say they’ve seen it coming for years and have been asking the city to move forward with a plan to secure the area.
For the second time in a month, a student is found with gun on the Menlo-Atherton High campus
Less than three weeks after a Menlo-Atherton High School student found with a loaded gun on campus, police arrested another student on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for allegedly bringing a firearm to school. As a result, the school's principal has requested an increased police presence on campus. Principal Karl Losekoot emailed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
KSBW.com
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow this weekend
Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area is seeing more rain this weekend with a Level 1 storm.
WATCH: Four Mountain Lions Spotted Together in Rare Trail Cam Video
A wild trail cam video shows some rare footage of four mountain lions hanging out together in California. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, this is the first time officials heard of the group being spotted in quite some time. The Mountain Lions Were Spotted on the...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
KSBW.com
Watsonville man struck by driver in Santa Cruz while walking on Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle that happened on Nov. 30 around 6:48 p.m. According to CHP, a 31-year-old man from Watsonville was walking on northbound Highway 1, as a 61-year-old woman from Capitola was driving an Acura heading northbound, struck the man as he was walking within the lanes of Northbound Highway 1, south of Park Avenue.
Update: Highway 1 closed near Big Sur due to rock slide
“Geo-tech engineers are assessing the damage before cleanup,” Caltrans said.
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
