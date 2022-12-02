$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds
At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
2023 Drone Photo Calendar Celebrates the Beauty of Owensboro, Kentucky
Over the weekend, I called the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade for Owensboro Times. That parade coverage featured several cameras positioned along the parade route on 2nd Street downtown. The most stunning images of the night, however, were captured by a drone flying above the parade route and getting shots of Owensboro from the east and the west. The shots were fantastic and the parade looked tremendous against the backdrop of the Blue Bridge, the other downtown landmarks and a glorious sunset that truly set the mood for the magic of the endless Christmas lights displayed on the parade floats and entries.
wevv.com
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
New restaurant, Retro, is something completely different
The cool vibe, awesome decor, and wonderful new Mexican dishes about to be offered by Retro in Jasper may only be eclipsed by Miguel Casilla’s connection to creating it. Miguel is well known in the area through his work as general manager for a couple of local Mexican eateries. Whereas his charm and wit simply season those restaurants, Retro will be 100 percent of Miguel. Drawing upon his rich heritage from Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, as well as his love for art and authenticity — whether in food or relationships — Retro will bring something new as well as renewed to Dubois County when it opens in January.
Evansville Named an American World War II Heritage City by National Parks Department
The National Park Service named Evansville, Indiana an American World War II Heritage City. Evansville is one of eighteen new cities across the United States to receive the designation. Nineteen Cities in Total. Nineteen cities across the country now hold the designation of American World War II Heritage City as...
It’s a Christmas Miracle! Evansville’s Westside Donut Bank is Now Open
I've worked at franchised businesses and locally-owned ones too. I would say that aside from keeping good employees, the toughest part is making sure that everything stays consistent. That really is key for any business to grow. Fifty-Five Years of Consistency. The Kempf's have the secret icing to keeping their...
wevv.com
New Donut Bank location now open on Evansville's west side
There's a new option for coffee, donuts, and more on Evansville's west side. Officials with Donut Bank announced the opening of their new west side location on Tuesday. The new location is open now at 4800 W. Lloyd Expressway. Hours of operations run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
wevv.com
The purchase of nearly a dozen Owensboro properties could make room for new indoor sports complex
The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet again this evening. One item on the agenda is the potential purchase of nearly a dozen properties, to make room for a future indoor sports complex, and the continued revitalization of the downtown area. The properties owned by Gipe Enterprises include several along...
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
Legendary Indiana School Bus Driver Honored by Princeton Fraternal Order of Police
You will never meet anyone that is more passionate about their job, than Jon Jon Greene. She doesn't even refer to driving the precious cargo of Princeton as a job. She tells us that she loves driving her daily school bus with NGSC and Tiger One so much that it's not like work.
vincennespbs.org
Greeks’ Candy Shop needs help with revitalization efforts
A historic Gibson County destination is getting a little help with its revitalization efforts. Indiana Landmarks is now helping to guide the Downtown Princeton Association when it comes to the revitalization of Greek’s Candy Shop. Renovations are currently underway right now on the old building. Officials say support beams,...
Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville
(WEHT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
UPDATE: I-64 reopens after cattle truck overturns in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Monday afternoon, a truck carrying a dozen cattle overturned on I-64 near the 31 mile-marker in Warrick County. A fire was reported in the accident. In an update on social media, Sgt. Todd Ringle says the driver of the cattle truck received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
vincennespbs.org
Vehicle damages Kimball property in Jasper
Thousands of dollars in damage was reported to property of a Jasper Manufacturer. Jasper City Police report that 20-year-old Levi Arnold of Jasper was driving north on Cherry Street in Jasper at just before 7-am Saturday morning. He told police he accelerated too quick and couldn’t stay in his lane...
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo
Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
103GBF
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0