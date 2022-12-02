Read full article on original website
Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
Mercy Center in Asbury Park, NJ is changing lives in this Monmouth County, NJ community and beyond
At any point in our lives, we can use some help and guidance on our journey through life. One organization based in Asbury Park, Mercy Center, is doing just that and more through education, food bank services, social needs and various other programs serving those in Monmouth County and even beyond.
3-Alarm House Fire In Toms River
December 3, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Yesterday, around 5:10 a.m., November 2, 2022 Toms River Police Department received several 9-1-1…
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
Three alarm fire at Toms River home sends two residents to hospital, two cats rescued
A fire that occurred at a two story home on Majorca Court in the Georgetown section of Toms River Friday morning remains under investigation, according to East Dover Vol. Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Travis Veth. It was around 5:10 am on Friday that the East Dover Fire Company along...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
2 New Jersey Towns Among Best Christmas Towns In The USA For 2022
There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County
BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill. When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz. During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house....
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
A weekend of ‘royalty’ is just 1 hour from Mercer County, NJ
All of us have dreamed of living in a castle and being royalty at some point, right? Now if you just drive a little over an hour, you’ll be able to feel like a medieval queen or king. I saw this Airbnb pop up on the website while looking...
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Delicious Orchards is a Jersey Shore staple that thrives on tradition and good eats
If you've been, then you know, if you haven't, then you simply must go to Delicious Orchards on Route 34 in Colts Neck to experience the rich aroma and all the good eats being baked fresh and so much more. This Jersey Shore staple has stood the test of time...
