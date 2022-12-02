ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo

There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ

A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
2 New Jersey Towns Among Best Christmas Towns In The USA For 2022

There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County

BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill. When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz. During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house....
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel

A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single

We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
