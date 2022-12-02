Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Poland finds its true level at World Cup, beaten by the best
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland heads home from the World Cup as the latest team unable to overcome an inspired Kylian Mbappé, who dominated in France’s 3-1 win in the round of 16. It meant back-to-back losses against the game’s superstars, after Lionel Messi and Argentina won...
Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's precision. Lionel Messi's vision. The speed and power of the original Ronaldo — the one from Brazil. Kylian Mbappé is elevating his performance to a new dimension at the World Cup.
AP photo catches key moment before Japan's World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A card game that relies on deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad...
EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Believe the hype, Bellingham is lighting up the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jordan Henderson knew exactly who to thank after opening the scoring in England’s 3-0 win against Senegal at the World Cup. Pointing a finger in the direction of Jude Bellingham, Henderson charged over to his teammate, pressed his face nose-to-nose with the teenager and stared intensely into his eyes before embracing him in celebration.
Saudi Arabia now the only bidder for soccer's 2027 Asian Cup
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s soccer federation withdrew its bid on Monday. Preparing for the month-long tournament can let Saudi Arabia show its soccer hosting ambitions to FIFA, which is seeking bidders for the 2030 World Cup and future editions of a revamped Club World Cup.
US college hoops game clashes with World Cup fever in London
LONDON (AP) — Kentucky and Michigan finally played their London game, but organizers aren’t exactly running a fast break to get back to the British capital. The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase was delayed because of the coronavirus, and Sunday's game tipped off an hour before England played Senegal for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
Brazil vs South Korea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight
Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon. South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to...
