Citrus County Chronicle
US college hoops game clashes with World Cup fever in London
LONDON (AP) — Kentucky and Michigan finally played their London game, but organizers aren’t exactly running a fast break to get back to the British capital. The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase was delayed because of the coronavirus, and Sunday's game tipped off an hour before England played Senegal for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
