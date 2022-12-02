Plan unveiled for Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park

EASTON — Talbot County’s Department of Parks and Recreation presented the master plan for the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park to the Talbot County Council Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The 25-acre park, split between Talbot and Dorchester counties, offers fishing, nature trails and wildlife observation opportunities. However, the fishing piers in both counties closed in late December 2021 due to structural safety concerns. An underwater inspection in February revealed crumbling concrete in many areas of the structure below the water surface.