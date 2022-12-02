ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carlisle defender Ben Barclay suffers fresh ankle injury ahead of Sutton clash

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Carlisle are again without Ben Barclay after the defender suffered a fresh ankle injury ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton.

Barclay only returned from an ankle problem as a late substitute against Walsall last week but later suffered a blow to the opposite leg in training and now faces at least four more weeks out.

Fin Back has undergone surgery on his hamstring injury and will be sidelined for at least four months while Morgan Feeney and Jamie Devitt are not yet ready to return.

Corey Whelan and Callum Guy are hoping to prove their fitness to feature for Paul Simpson’s side.

Sutton forward Omar Bugiel could return to league action for the first time since October after completing a suspension.

Bugiel has served a three-game ban after his dismissal in the defeat at Stockport and returned to match action against AFC Wimbledon in the Papa Johns Trophy last week.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward is also available again after being cup-tied for the Wimbledon clash and Luke Gambin is back from international duty with Malta.

Defender Corey Rowe is a long-term absentee with the knee injury sustained against Farnborough in the FA Cup last month.

