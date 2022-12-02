ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leigh Griffiths questioned by police in sports gambling investigation

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ofcvv_0jUrRAkO00

Former Celtic player Leigh Griffiths has been questioned by police investigating alleged gambling in sport.

Police Scotland carried out an operation in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, Bonnyrigg in Midlothian and Airdrie in North Lanarkshire on Thursday.

The force said that three men were arrested and released without charge pending further inquiries.

All three men were released without charge pending further inquiries

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a pre-planned police operation on Thursday 1 December, three men, aged 37, 35 and 32, were arrested in the Bothwell, Bonnyrigg and Airdrie areas in connection with an investigation into alleged gambling incidents in sport.

“All three men were released without charge pending further inquiries.”

Griffiths, 32, confirmed he spoke to police but said he was not arrested and denied any wrongdoing, the BBC reported.

The footballer scored 123 goals in 261 appearances for Celtic.

The former Livingston, Wolves and Hibernian forward won the last of his 22 Scotland caps in November 2020

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police investigate report of burglary at home of England star Raheem Sterling

Surrey Police have confirmed they are investigating a report of a burglary at the home of England forward Raheem Sterling. England manager Gareth Southgate said on Sunday night the Chelsea star had returned to the UK from the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar to be with his family.
newschain

Coroner makes recommendations following allergy sufferer’s death

A coroner has called for a robust system of recording serious cases of anaphylactic shock following the death of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich. Celia Marsh, 42, who had an acute dairy allergy, ate a super veg vegan wrap contaminated with milk from the sandwich chain’s Bath store.
newschain

Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati Bengals to three-point win over Kansas City Chiefs

A masterclass from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow helped propel the Bengals past the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Early touchdowns from Burrow and Tee Higgins lifted Cincinnati to a 14-10 half-time lead, before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs exploded for a 14-point third quarter. A field goal at the start...
newschain

Gesskille team eyeing Topham target

Gesskille appears set for more action over the Grand National fences in the spring having shown his liking for the famous spruce once again when finishing second in the Becher Chase. Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s six-year-old had caught the eye when second in the Grand Sefton last month and...
newschain

Waley-Cohen cool on King George bid for Noble Yeats

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen says he is “a bit astonished” that Noble Yeats has developed into a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender after all but ruling him out of a crack at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. The seven-year-old, winner of last season’s Grand National,...
newschain

Daring declaration sets up thrilling final day of Test action in Rawalpindi

England’s daring declaration set up a thrilling final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi, with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win with eight wickets remaining. The tourists only set Pakistan 343 runs to win on a very flat deck, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5, At the close, the hosts were 80 for two.
newschain

‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan. Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.
newschain

Callum Wilson absent from England training due to minor muscle strain

Callum Wilson did not join England’s other non-starters at training on Monday due to a minor muscle strain. The Newcastle striker has made two substitute appears in Qatar and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup last-16 win against Senegal. England’s starters worked inside the following...
newschain

Kate thanks fan who spent a thousand dollars to meet her for seconds in Boston

The Princess of Wales has gone on a walkabout in Boston and thanked a woman who spent a thousand dollars travelling to meet the royal for a few seconds. Kate visited Harvard University to chat to experts in the early years development of children and came armed with a notebook full of handwritten notes.
newschain

Scot dead following shooting at bar in St Lucia

A Scotsman has died and another man is injured following a shooting at a bar on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon and Peter Jackson were at a bar in Market Road, Soufriere, when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports. Mr McKinnon, from Scotland,...
newschain

Harry & Meghan’s behind-the-scenes Netflix docuseries launch date unveiled

Netflix has confirmed Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ behind-the-scenes docuseries, will debut this week. Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where the couple “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.
newschain

Aggressive England clinch thrilling first-Test win over Pakistan

England’s aggressive, bold tactics paid off as they clinched a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five in their first Test in Pakistan since 2005. Pakistan resumed after tea in Rawalpindi requiring just 86 more runs to win with five wickets remaining, but England fought back to secure an unlikely victory as the sun began to set over a packed stadium.
newschain

England toil away with little reward as Pakistan edge closer to Test victory

England toiled away with little reward in the afternoon session as Pakistan edged closer to victory in the first Test. Pakistan required just 86 more runs to win with five wickets remaining going into the final session on day five of the Test at Rawalpindi. The tourists claimed crucial wickets,...
newschain

Sesame Street original cast member Bob McGrath dies aged 90

Sesame Street has paid tribute to cast member Bob McGrath, who was a “beloved member” of the show for more than 50 years, following his death aged 90. The actor, musician and children’s author, who was known as one of the first non-Muppet regular characters on the US children’s show, died peacefully at his home, his family confirmed.
newschain

Search under way after volcanic eruption buries Indonesian island homes

Improved weather conditions on Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash nearly 5,000ft (1,500m)...
newschain

Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac

Wayne Pivac has left his role as Wales head coach and been replaced by Warren Gatland. The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Pivac’s departure following their review of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia. Wales won just 13 of 34 Tests under Pivac’s...
newschain

Alison Thewliss picks Stuart McDonald as deputy in SNP leadership bid

SNP Westminster leadership contender Alison Thewliss has nominated Stuart McDonald to be deputy. The contest, set to take place on Tuesday, was triggered by Ian Blackford’s announcement that he would step down last week. His deputy, Kirsten Oswald, also said she would step away from her role at the...
newschain

England roar to 142-run win in first ODI of white-ball tour of the Caribbean

England’s bowlers ran roughshod over the West Indies’ tail en route to a 142-run victory in the first ODI in Antigua. After the hosts won the toss and decided to field, England posted a total of 307 for seven from their 50 overs, thanks largely to the efforts of Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt.
newschain

Gary Wilson beats Joe O’Connor in Scottish Open final to win first ranking title

Gary Wilson claimed his first ranking title with a commanding victory over fellow Englishman Joe O’Connor in the final of the BetVictor Scottish Open final in Edinburgh. Wilson compiled two centuries and missed the black for a third in the final frame as he completed a 9-2 win to capture the Stephen Hendry Trophy and first prize of £80,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy