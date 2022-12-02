ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins host the Avalanche after Hall’s 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (13-7-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Colorado Avalanche after Taylor Hall’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

Boston has a 19-3-0 record overall and a 13-0-0 record in home games. The Bruins are 3-1-0 in games decided by one goal.

Colorado has a 13-7-1 record overall and an 8-4-0 record in road games. The Avalanche have a 5-3-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 5-1. Hall scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals with 25 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

