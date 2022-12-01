ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services

Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding interviews Cynthia Dowd about the first-ever Jazzy Christmas Concert to benefit the H.O.P.E. Foundation. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. According to a news release, the service...
13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays

The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event

NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
WAVY News 10

1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
CBS 17

3 adults, teen rescued from disabled sailboat off Outer Banks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel off the North Carolina coast. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday after they lost the use of both the engines and jib about 98 miles off Cape […]
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy