Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
Businesses inside Military Circle Mall prepare to move
This comes after the city of Norfolk announced the mall would close on January 31.
Helicopter squadron's 3rd Santa Flight crisscrosses above Hampton Roads
Over two hours Saturday morning, Santa Claus traveled across Hampton Roads in aboard an MH-60S Navy helicopter, waving to delighted families below.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
This woman hoped to one day ride a bike. A stranger made it happen
An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.
Newport News mayor kicks off 'Light at the Fountain' with official tree lighting
All in the community are invited to witness City Center being illuminated with Mayor Price officially lighting the holiday tree during a ceremony Saturday night.
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Portsmouth investigates after $80K worth of federally funded gift cards are unaccounted for
The gift cards were purchased using American Rescue Plan Funding and were given out in May to senior citizens, qualifying working poor families and students who got the COVID Vaccine.
Naval Station Norfolk-based helicopter squadron to fly Santa over Hampton Roads
The "Santa Flight" is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Santa will appear in the skies over all seven Hampton Roads cities.
Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services
Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding interviews Cynthia Dowd about the first-ever Jazzy Christmas Concert to benefit the H.O.P.E. Foundation. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. According to a news release, the service...
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Snowball Express takes off from Norfolk airport to support families of fallen service members
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Snowball Express made a stop at Norfolk International Airport Saturday to take children and families of fallen servicemembers on a special trip to Walt Disney World. The Snowball Express is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports families as they are encouraged to...
3 adults, child rescued from sinking vessel near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel
According to a news release, the crew of the vessel contacted the Coast Guard around 12:40 p.m. stating they were disabled, taking on water and drifting toward the bridge.
Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays
The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
Frostbitten Sea Turtle Rescued in Lynnhaven River, Va. Aquarium Rescue Center at Capacity
If a marine animal is struggling in cold water and someone happens to spot it, you’d want that someone to be an experienced Bay scientist. That’s the lucky break that a loggerhead sea turtle got on Nov. 12, and now it’s on the road to recovery. Chris...
3 adults, teen rescued from disabled sailboat off Outer Banks
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel off the North Carolina coast. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday after they lost the use of both the engines and jib about 98 miles off Cape […]
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
Car break-in frustrations force residents to move out of Downtown Norfolk
Cars have been vandalized and broken into at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments in the downtown area of the city.
