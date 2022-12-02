ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

92 Moose

Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brunswick cafe workers vote to unionize

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A small café in downtown Brunswick is the latest Maine business to see its workers vote in favor of unionizing. Employees of The Little Dog Coffee Shop say staff voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of joining Workers United, a national union that represents workers in several industries.
themainewire.com

Left-Wing Maine School Board Members Lose Recall Challenge Amid Fight Over Gender Rules

A school board recall fight in the Oxford Hills School District is the latest chapter in a growing divide over the role left-wing gender theories should play in Maine schools. Tuesday night, an effort to block a recall election for two school board members in the Oxford Hills School District failed during an emergency meeting of the school board.
94.9 HOM

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should

Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
B98.5

11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire

There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
B98.5

Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England is home to the most beautiful town in America

New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
101.9 The Rock

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich hires new CEO team

Chris Wilcoxson and Kevin Bachman are now handling the code enforcement duties for Woolwich. The select board announced their hiring following a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Wilcoxson will serve as CEO taking on duties that include issuing building and plumbing permits, carrying out site inspections, and helping the...
94.9 HOM

I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine

We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
103.7 WCYY

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.

