After a series of confusing statements released by police on the Idaho student killings, here's where the investigation stands

Idaho Murders Update: Roommates Break Silence, Victim's Mom Shares Theory
Police have not yet named a suspect or made any arrests after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental house last month.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
WLFI.com
FedEx driver is arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who went missing outside her home this week, police say
A driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged Friday in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas earlier this week, police said. Athena Strand's body was recovered Friday evening, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at a news conference.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
Upstate man dead following weekend stabbing
An Upstate man is dead after being stabbed over the weekend. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded after being notified of a stabbing victim that had arrived at Spartanburg Regional, just after 11:30 AM Saturday.
Hunting dog is stolen twice — once from lobby of animal shelter, Mississippi cops say
It was “stolen” the first time while on a hunt, officials say.
Police: Man dies in gas station shooting near GSU campus
A man was fatally shot at a gas station near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta late Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.
