Detroit plays Vegas following Sundqvist’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (17-7-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-6-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Vegas Golden Knights after Oskar Sundqvist’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings’ 5-4 shootout loss.

Detroit has gone 7-3-3 in home games and 11-6-5 overall. The Red Wings have a +three scoring differential, with 71 total goals scored and 68 allowed.

Vegas is 17-7-1 overall and 10-2-1 in road games. The Golden Knights have a 2-5-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Golden Knights won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has scored six goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has scored 12 goals with 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (upper body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (personal), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

