3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
From Rose Hill to the For You Page
Throughout the years there have been several Rose Hill High School graduates who were involved in Rocket Productions, and who are now currently pursuing big careers. One of these graduates is Koby Campell. Campbell graduated from RHHS in 2020. He was involved in Rocket Productions for about two of his...
Kansas high school coaching legend Steve Eck reaches 1,000th win milestone at Kapaun
Regardless of the level, Steve Eck has been a historic winner during his 45-year coaching career.
Investigation of a missing Wichita man
One Kansas town gets the surprise of a lifetime from a non-profit organization based in Florida. K-State fans celebrated their team's championship victory in downtown Wichita. Parent concerned after fight breaks out Wichita West High School. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST. Video circulating on social media shows...
Woman who beat cancer searches for mom’s long-lost wedding dress
Just three weeks after meeting the man of her dreams, Jessica Evans received news that would change her life forever.
Wichita family heading to Disney World on Snowball Express
On Saturday, a Wichita family got the chance to go to the happiest place on earth thanks to the Snowball Express.
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Wichita contractor fined for improper licensing in Derby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita contractor was fined $17,825.75 in civil penalties, restitution, expenses and fees following a civil bench trial in Sedgwick County District Court. The Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office brought a suit against Bradley D. Newman, who operated under the name Brad Newman...
Nights Before Christmas throughout December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting today, Dec. 2, join the Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo for the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December for the seventh annual Nights Before Christmas light show. “Nights Before Christmas is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo, it's one of our largest...
🏈 FB: Dragons headed to the 'ship
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson (11-0) and No. 4 Coffeyville (8-3) got off to an inauspicious start for the Dragons Saturday afternoon. Both teams entered with top five defenses for points allowed in the country. Coffeyville took the ball to start the game and reached the Hutchinson 24-yard...
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Meet the Union Station volunteers who keep these tiny trains on track during the holidays
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. When decorating for the holidays starts in October, the display gets even bigger. Oversized wreaths can be viewed from outside , hanging in the Grand Hall’s massive windows,...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Eric Paul; 42; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Basgall, Tina...
More homeless people in Sedgwick County are dying due to fentanyl poisoning
Homelsessness has changed over the past ten years, says Officer Nate Schwiethale with the Wichita Police’s Homeless Outreach Team. When Schwiethale started on the team, he mostly encountered people he says were alcoholics or mentally ill. But now, addiction to meth and other opioids – often laced with fentanyl – have gripped the community.
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
