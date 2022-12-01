Read full article on original website
Related
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
4th Annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market
On Sunday, many shoppers headed to Brick and Mortar Event Venue for the 4th annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
wichitabyeb.com
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita
Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
A North Junction highway ramp in Wichita will be closed for two months. Here are details
The closure will be to add a lane extension during the massive North Junction construction project.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita looking at $5.5 million facility to build homeless shelter, housing and social services hub
The city of Wichita's housing department has put together a $5.5 million dollar plan to improve housing options and services for the city's homeless. Housing director Sally Stang says her department consulted with over 20 organizations in Wichita and Sedgwick counties that work with the homeless to put it together.
Proposal for $18 million hotel and conference center on Tuesday city agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
wichitabyeb.com
West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed
It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
KWCH.com
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Woodman Elementary staff member suffered minor injuries after being shocked by a stun gun-like object at the school by a 13-year-old girl Monday morning. According to law enforcement, a mother was dropping kids off at the school’s main entrance when she began arguing with her...
Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home, one person injured
A vehicle crashed into a home in El Dorado shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. Butler County dispatchers say one person has potentially critical injuries.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
WIBW
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life will be honored at the Rose Bowl Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. With more than 100,000 Americans on the waiting list for a vital organ, Zach Mendoza, in death, helped to save the life of a man he never met.
Comments / 0