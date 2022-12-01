ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wichitabyeb.com

A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita

Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
wichitabyeb.com

The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week

Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
wichitabyeb.com

West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed

It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
KAKE TV

'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
kfdi.com

Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
KAKE TV

South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
KWCH.com

Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Woodman Elementary staff member suffered minor injuries after being shocked by a stun gun-like object at the school by a 13-year-old girl Monday morning. According to law enforcement, a mother was dropping kids off at the school’s main entrance when she began arguing with her...
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Hutch Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
WIBW

Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life will be honored at the Rose Bowl Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. With more than 100,000 Americans on the waiting list for a vital organ, Zach Mendoza, in death, helped to save the life of a man he never met.

