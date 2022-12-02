Read full article on original website
Related
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Japan aims to boost 5-year defense spending to $318 billion
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday set a new target for military spending over the next five years to 43 trillion yen ($318 billion), or 1.5 times the current level, as the country seeks defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike. Defense Minister...
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Brazil vs South Korea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight
Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon. South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to...
Comments / 0