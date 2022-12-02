Honor Durham and writer, Annika Bereny, discuss her article for the Action Project Drug Issue, “Overturn of Roe v. Wade invokes questions surrounding emergency contraception access”. They delve into plan B accessibility following the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how that has affected Wisconsinites, where students can access emergency contraception and how Planned Parenthood has been impacted by the overturn.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO