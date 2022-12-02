ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
toofab.com

Ashton Kutcher Tears Up Recalling Twin Brother Flatlining in Front of Him

"They're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like, what the hell" Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his twin brother Michael Kutcher's health scares. The 44-year-old "Two and a Half Men" alum appeared on the premiere episode of "The Checkup With Dr. David Agus" with his twin to get candid about Michael's cerebral palsy.
toofab.com

Kristina and Jack Wagner's Son Harrison's Cause of Death Revealed

The soap stars marked what would have been their son's 28th birthday last week. The cause of death for the youngest child of "General Hospital" alums Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner -- Harrison Wagner -- has been revealed. Per PEOPLE, officials have ruled Harrison's death as accidental; his official cause...
CALIFORNIA STATE

