torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
electrek.co
Hyundai, Kia achieve record November US sales led by rising IONIQ5, EV6 demand
Kia announced Thursday it achieved its strongest November US sales month on record as demand for its electric vehicles pushed the automaker to new heights. Meanwhile, parent company Hyundai also surpassed its previous US November sales record with several leading EV models enticing buyers, such as the award-winning IONIQ5 and Kona EV.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai sets new record by selling over 100k vehicles in November
Tesla China’s November wholesale figures have been shared, and they are extremely impressive. Over the course of the past month, Tesla China sold a record 100,291 domestically-made vehicles, formally establishing a new record for Giga Shanghai. The numbers were reportedly shared by the Texas-based electric vehicle maker. With such...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
BBC
Ford reveals £125m Halewood electric vehicle parts plant boost
Ford has announced plans to massively increase its production of components for electric cars in a move that will safeguard 500 jobs on Merseyside. The £125m investment - boosted by the government's Automotive Transformation Fund - in the Halewood plant brings the US car giant's spending there to £380m.
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were each down about 0.4% before […] The post US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
insideevs.com
Ford To Supply Over 2,000 E-Transit Vans To Deutsche Post DHL Group
Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the logistics company buy more than 2,000 E-Transit electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023. The deal is part of the German company's goal to increase the share of electric vans in its...
teslarati.com
Tesla rolls out software update to 435k vehicles in China to address “recall”
Tesla China will be rolling out an over-the-air software update for over 435,000 vehicles to address a “recall” connected to the Model 3 and Model Y’s position lights. As per a notice from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), a software defect in the affected Teslas may cause the position lights on one or both sides of the affected vehicles to not illuminate.
insideevs.com
Corvette EV, VinFast, Mercedes And EV Batteries: EV News Dec 2, 2022
This week, we have news on Corvette, Vinfast, Mercedes Subscriptions, and EV Batteries: Our Top EV News for the week of Dec 2, 2022. the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check out this week's newsletter for more EV news.
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles
theevreport.com
Volkswagen Group and PowerCo SE launch site search for first gigafactory in North America
Volkswagen Group and Canadian government agree to identify suitable sites for PowerCo cell factory in Canada. Wolfsburg – The Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo SE founded in July 2022 intend to accelerate the build-up of their global battery business through rapid expansion to North America. Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume and the Canadian Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, signed in Wolfsburg today an Addendum to the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of August this year to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in Canada. The two parties will continue their cooperation in the areas of battery value creation, raw material supply chains and cathode material production which had been established in August. Furthermore, PowerCo and materials technology group Umicore have agreed to investigate a strategic supply agreement on cathode material for North America. In September, the two companies had announced that they would cooperate in Europe by forming a joint venture for precursor and cathode material production.
electrek.co
Volkswagen plans North American battery plant, paving way for more EV tax credits
Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume recently shared that the company is actively searching for a home for its first battery cell factory in North America. Furthermore, Blume has named Canada specifically as “one logical option.” By joining Volkswagen’s current EV production footprint in Tennessee, the Group may soon meet the battery manufacturing requirements outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act for vehicles like the ID.4 to continue to qualify for US federal tax credits, while opening the door for more EVs under its umbrella to qualify.
ValueWalk
Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Ford said Thursday it would invest $180 million to transition a U.K. factory away from internal combustion engines and toward EV power systems. It’s currently focusing its AI efforts on driver-assisted technologies, rather than self-driving vehicles. Ford, along with other automakers, reports November sales on Friday, with industry analysts...
US News and World Report
Volkswagen's Scout Brand: What We Know
The Scout name will return to America's roads and trails by 2026, brought back by, of all companies, the Volkswagen Group. Looking to blend VW's push toward an electric future and Scout's heritage of building rugged adventure vehicles, the new company will launch with an electric SUV and pickup truck.
US News and World Report
China's BYD to Start Selling EVs in Japan by Early 2023
TOKYO (Reuters) - BYD Co's Japanese division said on Monday it would start selling its first battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the country early next year, as the world's largest EV maker further steps up its plan to either sell or make its cars available across major markets. China's BYD,...
MotorTrend Magazine
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
Truth About Cars
Watts Up: EV News of the Week for December 2, 2022
The biggest EV news of the last week has to be the official start of Tesla Semi deliveries, which were perfectly timed (intentionally or not) to drown out the news that the electric car brand had been forced to slash prices in both China and the US in the face of reduced site traffic and waning approval for the brand as-a-whole.
Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla
Here's a look at the automaker with the most electric vehicles (EVs) for sale, which is seven total, and the answer isn't Tesla. The post Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Renault and Nissan Forgo Wednesday Announcement of Alliance Deal - Sources
TOKYO (Reuters) -Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co are set to forgo a Wednesday announcement of a deal to restructure their automotive alliance as they struggle to bridge their differences, three people familiar with the matter said. In their discussions, Renault is looking to Nissan to invest in its electric...
