Prineville, OR

Prineville businesses 'Rounding up for Change'

By Jason Chaney
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ku56h_0jUrKzVG00 Several downtown Prineville shops are asking customers to round their purchases up to the next dollar this holiday season, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter

Several local businesses are inviting their customers this holiday season to "round up for change" and benefit a local nonprofit in the process.

Bayberry Lane is joining Vintage Cottage, Gypsy Barn, Whiskey Darlin and Dirty Arrow Street Wear in asking customers to round up their purchase to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter. Customers can also choose to make standard cash donations.

"We just wanted to find some ways to give back this holiday season," said Bayberry Lane Co-Owner Casie Allen. "We have an amazing group of downtown businesses right now. Everybody just has such a heart for the community." The idea for Roundup up for Change" originated at a downtown business group meeting at which several business owners brainstormed ways to help people in need this holiday season. The idea for rounding up purchases rose to the top and the group chose the Redemption House shelter as its recipient.

The decision was made because of how difficult it has become to find affordable housing in the community. Allen points out that some of the people in the shelter are employed but it just isn't enough to afford a place to live.

"A lot of people are struggling this holiday season," she said. "We just want to come alongside where we can and help where we can."

The decision was well received by Redemption House leaders. Shelter Manager Kelli Ashley said what they are doing is amazing and great.

"They are doing all the work," she said. "I'm just being grateful."

While each individual instance of rounding up results in less than a dollar donated, Allen stressed that over time, it adds up to a beneficial amount.

"Every little bit helps, right? This way, it's not super costly to anybody but as well pitch in together, it ends up being a lot."

The five downtown Prineville businesses each started the Round up for Change program in November — Bayberry Lane launched it on Nov. 4 and the other businesses kicked off the program last week. They will all continue it through the rest of the holiday season. Allen isn't sure what to expect from the program — she is new to this type of fundraiser -- but she is eager to see how everything turns out and to provide Redemption House with some financial help.

"At the end of the year, we will figure out what each business has collected and present a check to the Redemption House," Allen concluded.

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

