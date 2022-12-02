Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts on west facing slopes and ridgetops. Lower amounts on the eastern side of the mountains. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
