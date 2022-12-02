Read full article on original website
The wildest White Lotus theories heading into the season-two finale
Just like last season, the discourse over The White Lotus is heating up as it heads into the season-two finale. Episode six left us with a lot to talk about, offering further proof of some fan theories while straying away from others. Creator Mike White doesn’t always like to go the obvious route, so we expect there will be some surprises before the end of our time in Sicily, but at least some of these theories have to be pretty close, right? For now, we’re not going to deal directly with the most pressing topic on everyone’s minds (who’s going to die? We’ll have a whole feature devoted to that on Thursday), but there’s still a lot to discuss. So let’s dive into some speculation.
Netflix is pleased to report that lots of people are watching Wednesday
Many people thought rebooting the Addams Family again was a bad idea. We just had two animated versions, they said. Moreover, Tim Burton already tried his hand at getting Addams Family off the ground, and seeing as he already made Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, there’s no reason for him to make a show where Wednesday Addams goes to boarding school. But the naysayers never considered one thing: What if Jenna Ortega did a kooky dance to the Cramps?
I Hate Suzie Too trailer: People really hate Suzie in new three-episode special
Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) had it hard enough in the first season of the critically acclaimed series I Hate Suzie, in which her nude photos leaked, her affair was exposed, her marriage imploded, and she lost her job. Things are not looking much better in I Hate Suzie Too, the three-part “anti-Christmas Christmas special” premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, December 22, 2022, unfortunately for Suzie (and very fortunately for the rest of us).
His Dark Materials
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 4, to Thursday, December 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. George & Tammy (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Brendan Fraser talks The Whale with Adam Sandler, denies "comeback" claims, and addresses obesity controversy: "I felt empowered to be their voice"
Don’t call it a comeback, because Brendan Fraser never actually considered himself gone. “I’m hearing a lot about this being a comeback for me, but I was never that far away,” he told Adam Sandler, in the first released interview from Variety’s highly anticipated, much-memed Actors On Actors series.
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega catches heat for filming key scene while sick with COVID
Wednesday might be spooky, but Wednesday Addams coming to set while infected with COVID-19 is truly frightful. While the new series is reportedly doing pretty well for Netflix, fans have taken issue with the fact that star Jenna Ortega was apparently sick with coronavirus during filming of the first season. Specifically, she revealed that she was ill during the dance sequence, a fan-favorite scene that recalled her predecessor on the original Addams Family sitcom.
On The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza steals the show
I always knew this season of The White Lotus would belong to Aubrey Plaza. But I was hardly ready for the way in which her Harper would take a chokehold on this HBO anthology series. (Can each new season be chain-linked, with us following Harper next season wherever she’s headed provided she survives next week’s finale? Pretty please!) Plaza, who’s long been known and often underestimated because of her uncanny ability to channel deadpan “evil hag” energy, has here yet again proven why she’s one of the most fascinating performers around.
Apple TV Plus' Little America returns with a moving, profound season 2
Little America kicked off in early 2020 when Apple TV+ had existed for roughly two months and had barely carved a space in the streaming era. Sure, the platform boasted big names in the lousy The Morning Show and cult favorites like For All Mankind and Dickinson, but that was about it. In the almost three years since, it has emerged as a surprise hit that houses momentous, Emmy-winning TV shows like Ted Lasso and Severance. All that to say, the streamer has only evolved since the underrated first season of Little America premiered. In reviewing it back then, The A.V. Club dubbed it “Apple TV Plus’ best series to date.” The competition might have elevated for its sophomore run, but Little America thankfully remains a vital treasure in the TV landscape.
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho tease Mickey 17, skip Mickeys 1 through 16
Following up on his Oscar-kissing movie, Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is putting Robert Pattinson in an MRI machine. At least, that’s what we can glean from the teaser for his new film, Mickey 17, opening March 2024. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” yet “regenerative” employee of an ice planet mining operation. When one miner, another Mickey is 3-D printed to take his place. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how the U.S. economy works, too.
MCU godfather Robert Downey Jr. once again called to weigh in on the cinema debate
Tony Stark may be dead in the ground, but that doesn’t mean Robert Downey Jr. can retire from being a Marvel Cinematic Universe spokesperson. The actor takes full credit for kickstarting the MCU and, therefore, an era of cinema in which “IP has taken precedence over principle and personality,” as he admits in a new interview with Deadline. Still, he disagrees (to an extent) with Quentin Tarantino’s recent comment that Marvel stars aren’t movie stars.
5 big takeaways of the Harry & Meghan trailer, from a PR perspective
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Image: Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix. Just days after the first look at Netflix’s Harry & Meghan arrived in flying colors (or more appropriately, a subdued black-and-white montage of their romance), the first full trailer for the new documentary has landed. Harry & Meghan promises audiences a raw look at the couple: Their romance, their marriage, and their eventual retreat from official royal life. The newest streamer also confirmed that the documentary will release in two parts, with Part I available for streaming starting December 8 and Part II on December 15.
Disney invites Beauty And The Beast fans to be their guest for 30th anniversary special
It’s a tale as old as time. Well, at least as old as 30 years, in the case of Disney’s animated classic Beauty And The Beast, which celebrated its pearl anniversary last year. Now, Disney is throwing a massive birthday party for the fan-favorite, much-adapted film in the form of a “two-hour animated and live-action blended special” featuring a truly impressive guest list of stars from both stage and screen.
People chose Gray's Anatomy, Stranger Things, and Don't Worry Darling at the People's Choice Awards
Almost as quickly as it began, another People’s Choice Awards ceremony has come and gone. The one night that people were allowed to vote for their favorites in pop culture (aside from the Kid’s Choice Awards and the MTV Movie Awards) was a night of celebration. Much like...
Violent Night's "Scrooge," John Leguizamo, decrees that Deer Hunter is a Christmas movie
Some performers burst onto the scene. Others, like John Leguizamo, hone their craft over a number of years in a wide variety of projects, until audiences one day awaken to their vitality and full range of talent. While the New York-bred actor’s early filmography isn’t without some starring roles (the infamous Super Mario Bros., for one), Leguizamo largely made a name for himself brick by brick, through co-starring performances for high-profile directors like Brian De Palma, Baz Luhrmann, Spike Lee, and Tony Scott. In 1995, he created and starred in the short-lived but memorable sketch comedy show House Of Buggin’, and picked up a Golden Globe nomination for his work in To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar.
Batgirl directors reflect on "traumatic," "unprecedented" cancellation
Warner Bros. Discovery’s cancellation of Batgirl is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stories of the year. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have expressed their optimism that someday, some way, fans will be able to see the film, starring Leslie Grace in the titular role. As it stands, though, the situation “was a traumatic experience,” as Fallah told Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where the duo are screening their new film Rebel.
Ted Danson, John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more pay tribute to the late Kirstie Alley
As the news of Kirstie Alley’s passing settles over the film industry, colleagues and friends from across her decades-long career have begun to share tributes to the late performer. The Cheers star died on Monday at the age of 71 after a battle with colon cancer, her family confirmed.
R.I.P. Kirstie Alley, Cheers and Look Who's Talking star
Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, and the Look Who’s Talking film series, has died. The actor’s family recently confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed...
Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen to rock their holiday bodies right on Backstreet Boys Christmas special
What we know, now: Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen are joining the Backstreet Boys holiday Christmas specials. What the greatest minds still have yet to predict: will Seth Rogen be on a Segway?. The announcement comes via Variety, which reports that Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka...
