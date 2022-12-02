Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa hosts Los Angeles after Giroux's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (13-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Senators' 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. Ottawa is 10-13-1 overall and 6-7-0...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Chicago000—0 N.Y. Islanders030—3 Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Cizikas, Mayfield), 8:58. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 8 (Pelech, Pulock), 14:31. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12 (Beauvillier, Lee), 15:14. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-6-7_21. N.Y. Islanders 10-20-10_40. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2. Goalies_Chicago,...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers visit the Jets after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (12-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-7-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Carter Verhaeghe's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Panthers' 5-1 win. Winnipeg has a 15-7-1 record overall and a 9-3-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas plays Toronto following Hintz's hat trick
Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick in the Stars' 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Dallas has a 14-6-5 record...
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks face the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils
Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey Devils take on the Chicago Blackhawks. New Jersey has a 20-4-1 record overall and a 9-3-1 record on its home ice. The Devils have conceded...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay in action against Detroit following overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings after the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-0 record in Atlantic Division...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row. Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 16 (Cozens, Dahlin), 9:19 (pp). 2, San Jose, Bonino 1 (Kunin, Karlsson), 13:40. 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Nieto, Benning), 16:19 (pp). Second Period_4, Buffalo, Peterka 6 (Cozens), 0:16. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 12 (Jokiharju), 4:21. 6, Buffalo, Quinn 5 (Olofsson, Dahlin), 13:45 (pp). Third...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight home win
Boston Celtics (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Boston. The Raptors are 1-4 against division...
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum carry the load as Celtics shut down Nets
The Boston Celtics weren’t at their best offensively without Marcus Smart, but Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defense stepped up to snap the Brooklyn Nets’ winning streak in a low-scoring game.
Porterville Recorder
Davis scores 55, grabs 17 boards; Lakers top Wizards 130-119
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22 of 30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119 on Sunday night. After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59...
Porterville Recorder
Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season.
Porterville Recorder
Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jose Alvarado brought fans to their feet repeatedly, and they gleefully sang his name. Alvarado highlighted a career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Sunday. “I’m happy he had...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Columbus011—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Czarnik 2 (Maatta, Berggren), 6:34. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 10 (Hronek, Perron), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Hooking), 17:08; Bjork, CBJ (Hooking), 17:45. Second Period_3, Detroit, Raymond 7 (Perron, Hronek), 7:03 (pp). 4, Columbus, Bjork 2 (Roslovic, Jenner), 16:10 (pp). Penalties_Bayreuther, CBJ (Holding), 5:11; Roslovic, CBJ (Tripping),...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Time Schedule
LA Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m. NFL. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. NHL. Vegas at Boston,...
