Mercy Center in Asbury Park, NJ is changing lives in this Monmouth County, NJ community and beyond
At any point in our lives, we can use some help and guidance on our journey through life. One organization based in Asbury Park, Mercy Center, is doing just that and more through education, food bank services, social needs and various other programs serving those in Monmouth County and even beyond.
3-Alarm House Fire In Toms River
December 3, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Yesterday, around 5:10 a.m., November 2, 2022 Toms River Police Department received several 9-1-1…
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
I Keep Hearing About it, But When? Chick-fil-A in Toms River, NJ
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, but just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, or Toms River. Manahawkin recently...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Joint reunion planned for KHS, St. Cecilia HS Classes of 1973
Graduates of Kearny and St. Cecilia High School’s Classes of 1973 are invited to take part in a joint 50th reunion May 20, 2023, at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, Toms River. The cost is $85 if paid before Feb. 1 or $95 if paid by the final deadline April 30.
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
$1,000 reward offered in North Plainfield, NJ Halloween hit-and-run
NORTH PLAINFIELD — Crime Stoppers of Somerset County on Wednesday announced that up to $1,000 could be awarded to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a trick-or-treating pedestrian incident. As indicated in a release from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on...
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 1, 2022
It’s been a fall run for the ages with no end in sight. Even fierce winds and roiled surf on Wednesday morning did little to keep the stripers off the beaches. There were blitzes reported in Long Branch and Island Beach State Park. The insane bite has been going...
