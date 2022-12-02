Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Panthers visit the Jets after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (12-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-7-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Carter Verhaeghe's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Panthers' 5-1 win. Winnipeg has a 15-7-1 record overall and a 9-3-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa hosts Los Angeles after Giroux's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (13-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Senators' 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. Ottawa is 10-13-1 overall and 6-7-0...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Chicago000—0 N.Y. Islanders030—3 Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Cizikas, Mayfield), 8:58. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 8 (Pelech, Pulock), 14:31. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12 (Beauvillier, Lee), 15:14. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-6-7_21. N.Y. Islanders 10-20-10_40. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2. Goalies_Chicago,...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins host the Blue Jackets following Kapanen's hat trick
Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Kasperi Kapanen recorded a hat trick in the Penguins' 6-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Pittsburgh has gone 13-8-4 overall...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row. Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving...
Porterville Recorder
Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control.
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks face the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils
Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey Devils take on the Chicago Blackhawks. New Jersey has a 20-4-1 record overall and a 9-3-1 record on its home ice. The Devils have conceded...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas plays Toronto following Hintz's hat trick
Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick in the Stars' 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Dallas has a 14-6-5 record...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay in action against Detroit following overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings after the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-0 record in Atlantic Division...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 16 (Cozens, Dahlin), 9:19 (pp). 2, San Jose, Bonino 1 (Kunin, Karlsson), 13:40. 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Nieto, Benning), 16:19 (pp). Penalties_Svechnikov, SJ (Hooking), 5:33; Labanc, SJ (Delay of Game), 8:39; Cozens, BUF (Boarding), 14:50. Second Period_4, Buffalo, Peterka 6 (Cozens), 0:16. 5,...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Columbus011—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Czarnik 2 (Maatta, Berggren), 6:34. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 10 (Hronek, Perron), 17:36 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Raymond 7 (Perron, Hronek), 7:03 (pp). 4, Columbus, Bjork 2 (Roslovic, Jenner), 16:10 (pp). Third Period_5, Columbus, Johnson 6 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 1:58. 6, Detroit, Copp 3 (Sundqvist, Maatta), 6:08.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight home win
Boston Celtics (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Boston. The Raptors are 1-4 against division...
Porterville Recorder
Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season.
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Time Schedule
LA Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m. NFL. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. NHL. Vegas at Boston,...
Porterville Recorder
Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jose Alvarado brought fans to their feet repeatedly, and they gleefully sang his name. Alvarado highlighted a career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Sunday. “I’m happy he had...
Porterville Recorder
Davis scores 55, grabs 17 boards; Lakers top Wizards 130-119
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22 of 30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119 on Sunday night. After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59...
Source: NC State QB Devin Leary intends to enter portal
NC State quarterback Devin Leary intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source told ESPN.
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 68, STANFORD 64
Percentages: FG .359, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (M.Jones 2-6, Agarwal 1-1, O'Connell 1-3, Murrell 1-6, S.Jones 1-6, Raynaud 0-2, Ingram 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Murrell 3, Ingram, Raynaud, S.Jones). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 3, Silva 3, Agarwal 2, Angel 2, Raynaud 2, M.Jones,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 116, Indiana 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Hield 4-9, Turner 3-6, Nembhard 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Mathurin 0-2, Queen 0-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Smith 2, Hield). Turnovers: 15 (Turner 4, Nembhard 3, Hield 2, Queen 2, Brissett,...
Porterville Recorder
USC 63, OREGON STATE 62
Percentages: FG .423, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Akanno 3-5, Pope 3-7, Ryuny 2-4, Taylor 1-1, Marial 1-2, Andela 0-1, Bilodeau 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Andela, Rataj, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Akanno 4, Marial 3, Pope 3, Taylor 2, Andela, Ryuny). Steals:...
