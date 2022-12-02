Read full article on original website
SFGate
Police Arrest Man After He Attacks Family And Threatens Police With Stolen Guns
Vallejo police arrested a man Friday night for allegedly attacking his family, threatening police with a gun, fleeing from police, trying to break into a house, and possessing two guns. Police received a call at 8:43 p.m. about a man allegedly attacking family members, including a 70-year-old woman. When the...
SFGate
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large
One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
KTVU FOX 2
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting
NEWARK, Calif. - Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting in Pleasant Hill leaves 1 injured; suspect detained
PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said a suspect was located and detained in the area. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident. Information on the suspect was not immediately available Friday night.
One hospitalized after Pleasant Hill shooting
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old […]
Suspect brandishes knife, arrested for armed robbery in Napa: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested for an armed robbery on Friday, the Napa Police Department (NPD) said in a Facebook post. The unidentified male suspect stole a number of items and brandished a knife at staff who tried to stop him. Police then found the suspect walking southbound on Soscol Avenue where […]
2 suspects arrested after climbing building while drunk: San Mateo police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals were arrested Friday after they drunkenly entered a building under construction, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) announced in a Facebook post. The two subjects then climbed up the scaffolding on site towards a crane on the site. Police then ordered the two people out of the structure. […]
SFGate
Police Arrest Chronic Shoplifter After Incident At Grocery Store
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police arrested a man at an El Cerrito grocery store after he attempted to take merchandise and leave without paying, but not before pushing a store employee to the ground and punching him for trying to prevent him from leaving. The incident occurred at the Lucky store...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
Overnight burglary reported at Panda Express in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
foxla.com
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk during a "botched" robbery will not face a murder charge because the victim had opened fire on the suspect despite his life not being in danger, officials said Thursday. James Williams, 36, was killed during an early...
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
CoCo DA defends decision to not charge Antioch robbery suspect with homicide
ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County DA on Friday discussed the reason why they would not be charging a robbery suspect who shot a gas station worker dead during a deadly gun battle last weekend with homicide.Family and friends of the man who died in the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning have been asking questions about why the suspect who fired the fatal shots won't face a murder charge.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday outlining the reasons behind their decision. Even if prosecutors wanted to pursue murder charges, a long-standing state law won't allow them...
3 suspects arrested in ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that the Oakland Police Department described as “brazen.” An investigation yielded another vehicle that police also found to be stolen. On Nov. 27, police said that as a woman was getting out of her car on the 2200 block of Ransom […]
Woman arrested for allegedy threatening Berkeley mom, 5-year-old with gun
BERKELEY -- A Bay Point woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Berkeley mom who was coming to the aid of her 5-year-old son.Berkeley police said the incident took place in the city's Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood on Aug. 29. A woman -- reportedly identified as Tiffany Payne -- approached a 5-year-old boy on the 2200 block of Bonar Street and started bothering him.When the child's mother confronted her, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother's head. She shot the gun in the air and then threatened the mom. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
The shooting happened around 8:15pm Friday outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill. Police arrested the gunman. The victim underwent surgery but condition unknown at this time.
1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
CHP: USPS driver killed in fiery hit-and-run crash
The driver of a United States Postal Service big rig died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run collision caused by two cars racing nearby, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol Oakland.
