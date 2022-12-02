WSU awarded $500,000 grant for nuclear fuel research

Washington State University has landed a $500,000 grant for its nuclear fuel research.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced it awarded grants to various universities, including WSU, on Nov. 30. WSU will use the funds for its research proposal on the characterization of fresh and spent nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, according to an NRC news release.

The commission was established in 1974 as an independent agency by Congress to certify safe practices using radioactive material, protecting citizens and the environment, stated on their website. The organization regulates commercial nuclear power plants as well as other nuclear material uses.