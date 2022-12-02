Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row. Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas plays Toronto following Hintz's hat trick
Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick in the Stars' 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Dallas has a 14-6-5 record...
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks face the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils
Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey Devils take on the Chicago Blackhawks. New Jersey has a 20-4-1 record overall and a 9-3-1 record on its home ice. The Devils have conceded...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight home win
Boston Celtics (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Boston. The Raptors are 1-4 against division...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 16 (Cozens, Dahlin), 9:19 (pp). 2, San Jose, Bonino 1 (Kunin, Karlsson), 13:40. 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Nieto, Benning), 16:19 (pp). Penalties_Svechnikov, SJ (Hooking), 5:33; Labanc, SJ (Delay of Game), 8:39; Cozens, BUF (Boarding), 14:50. Second Period_4, Buffalo, Peterka 6 (Cozens), 0:16. 5,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Chicago000—0 N.Y. Islanders030—3 Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Cizikas, Mayfield), 8:58. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 8 (Pelech, Pulock), 14:31. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12 (Beauvillier, Lee), 15:14. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-6-7_21. N.Y. Islanders 10-20-10_40. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2. Goalies_Chicago,...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Columbus011—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Czarnik 2 (Maatta, Berggren), 6:34. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 10 (Hronek, Perron), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Hooking), 17:08; Bjork, CBJ (Hooking), 17:45. Second Period_3, Detroit, Raymond 7 (Perron, Hronek), 7:03 (pp). 4, Columbus, Bjork 2 (Roslovic, Jenner), 16:10 (pp). Penalties_Bayreuther, CBJ (Holding), 5:11; Roslovic, CBJ (Tripping),...
