Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row. Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving...
Blackhawks face the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils
Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey Devils take on the Chicago Blackhawks. New Jersey has a 20-4-1 record overall and a 9-3-1 record on its home ice. The Devils have conceded...
Panthers visit the Jets after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (12-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-7-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Carter Verhaeghe's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Panthers' 5-1 win. Winnipeg has a 15-7-1 record overall and a 9-3-0 record...
Tampa Bay in action against Detroit following overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings after the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-0 record in Atlantic Division...
Penguins host the Blue Jackets following Kapanen's hat trick
Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Kasperi Kapanen recorded a hat trick in the Penguins' 6-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Pittsburgh has gone 13-8-4 overall...
Ottawa hosts Los Angeles after Giroux's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (13-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Senators' 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. Ottawa is 10-13-1 overall and 6-7-0...
Dallas plays Toronto following Hintz's hat trick
Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick in the Stars' 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Dallas has a 14-6-5 record...
Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control.
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Chicago000—0 N.Y. Islanders030—3 Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Cizikas, Mayfield), 8:58. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 8 (Pelech, Pulock), 14:31. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12 (Beauvillier, Lee), 15:14. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-6-7_21. N.Y. Islanders 10-20-10_40. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2. Goalies_Chicago,...
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 16 (Cozens, Dahlin), 9:19 (pp). 2, San Jose, Bonino 1 (Kunin, Karlsson), 13:40. 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Nieto, Benning), 16:19 (pp). Penalties_Svechnikov, SJ (Hooking), 5:33; Labanc, SJ (Delay of Game), 8:39; Cozens, BUF (Boarding), 14:50. Second Period_4, Buffalo, Peterka 6 (Cozens), 0:16. 5,...
Toronto takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight home win
Boston Celtics (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Boston. The Raptors are 1-4 against division...
Road-weary Pacers will have hands full vs. Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will get another opportunity to put on their dizzying passing display against a road-weary opponent when
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Columbus011—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Czarnik 2 (Maatta, Berggren), 6:34. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 10 (Hronek, Perron), 17:36 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Raymond 7 (Perron, Hronek), 7:03 (pp). 4, Columbus, Bjork 2 (Roslovic, Jenner), 16:10 (pp). Third Period_5, Columbus, Johnson 6 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 1:58. 6, Detroit, Copp 3 (Sundqvist, Maatta), 6:08.
Davis scores 55, grabs 17 boards; Lakers top Wizards 130-119
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22 of 30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119 on Sunday night. After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59...
ARIZONA STATE 68, STANFORD 64
Percentages: FG .359, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (M.Jones 2-6, Agarwal 1-1, O'Connell 1-3, Murrell 1-6, S.Jones 1-6, Raynaud 0-2, Ingram 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Murrell 3, Ingram, Raynaud, S.Jones). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 3, Silva 3, Agarwal 2, Angel 2, Raynaud 2, M.Jones,...
