Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row. Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving...

6 HOURS AGO