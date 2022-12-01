Read full article on original website
tysonstoday.com
Winter Lantern Festival Debuts for the Holiday Season at Lerner Town Square in Tysons
Lantern Festival celebrates Peace, Prosperity and Good Fortune During the Holiday Season. Winter Lantern Festival will debut a spectacular holiday light adventure at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons starting December 16 through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, Winter Lantern Festival will feature a total of over 10,000 of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
tysonsreporter.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
theburn.com
Reston’s Fogo de Chão throws food-filled opening night party
The new Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse officially opens today at the Reston Town Center. And Thursday evening, they threw a packed opening night party filled with vast quantities of food and cocktails. Your intrepid Burn reporter was on the scene and took photos of all the festivities (below)...
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
WJLA
Christmas in Middleburg
Washington ABC7 — Christmas in Middleburg returns to Northern Virginia where there will be caroling, a parade, and all kinds of holiday fun for the whole family. Doug and Michelle Mitchell, the Organizers were here and told us all about all the festive fun.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
theburn.com
Ford’s Fish Shack planning big move in south Loudoun
Big news for fans of Ford’s Fish Shack in the South Riding area. The popular seafood restaurant is planning to make a move to a new building roughly three miles down Highway 50. Currently, Ford’s Fish Shack is located in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s near...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
Humane Rescue Alliance waives adoption fees through Sunday
The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40lbs and all small animals through Sunday, Dec. 4. HRA's adoption center, located at 71 Oglethorpe Street NW, is open for in-person visits Tuesday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., with no appointment needed. Offsite on Sunday,...
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
'Truly disgusting' | Antisemitic, racist graffiti discovered at South Riding Town Center
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hateful and racist vandalism was discovered at South Riding Town Center in Virginia. The graffiti included a swastika and the N-word, according to scene footage captured by WUSA9. "The LCSO takes this very seriously and is...
loudounnow.com
County Government Offers Trash Drop-off After Hauler Suddenly Closes
Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation. The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in...
WTOP
‘Historic moment:’ Fairfax Co. parents, students detail school experiences during listening session at mosque
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. WTOP’s Scott Gelman takes a closer look at the issues and how they affect your kids. If you have story ideas or suggestions, email Scott at sgelman@wtop.com. What...
kentuckytoday.com
Protestors disrupt pro-life banquet with obscene outbursts
ARLINGTON, Va. (BP) – A crisis pregnancy care center in Washington is reconsidering its admission policy after a group who registered as church members erupted in profanity-laced outbursts at a fundraising dinner Dec. 1. “These people that were there actually signed up to come,” Janet Durig, executive director of...
wsvaonline.com
Hay is for horses. Swimming pools are not
Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to an unusual emergency call at a home on Green Springs Road. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said that a horse had jumped a fence around a swimming pool, walked out onto the nylon cover and fell into nine feet of water. Deputies cut the...
Civil War collection on permanent display at Virginia winery
Hickox called Bonny Newton “a fighter” who recruited the help of former state delegate Bill Howell to help her find the right home for the collection.
