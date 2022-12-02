ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer

Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
WSLS

Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
kalkinemedia.com

APTOPIX Florida St Virginia Basketball

Inia's Kadin Shedrick (21) fights for the ball against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
WHSV

Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022

A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
DC News Now

VHSL Class 6 State Semis: Madison, Freedom advance

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals took place, with three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 from our coverage area. No. 11 Madison at No. 8 Fairfax After starting 0-3 on the season, Madison came in on a ten-game winning streak. Fairfax came in unbeaten, […]
wbrz.com

WATCH: UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins earns degree, honored by football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, the former Baton Rouge high school football star who was wounded in a deadly attack at the University of Virginia last month, was among several student-athletes honored at the college this week for earning their degrees. A new video shared by the UVA football team...
NBC 29 News

UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
visitshenandoah.org

Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie

If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
wsvaonline.com

Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship

A Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship. Commander Daxton Moore assumed leadership of the littoral combat ship Cooperstown during a change-of-command ceremony on Tuesday. As an executive officer on the Cooperstown under then-Commander Evan Wright, Moore helped guide the vessel over a 35-hundred-nautical-mile...
NBC 29 News

2022′s Lighting of the Lawn honors lives of shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The community turned out in full force for the Lighting of the Lawn at UVA. The event marked the holiday season and paid tribute the three UVA football players who lost their lives in November. Alex Vogel and Lara Arif, the co-chairs for the event, helped...
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination returns for 25th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 3, the Charlottesville Downtown Mall celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grand Illumination. “This is a very special, warm closing time that’s really great for bringing the community together just to remind them that diversity unity community is important,” Grand Illumination coordinator Caroline Rice said.
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: Hidden Rock Park, Goochland County

Two weeks ago was the annual Virginia Geological Field Conference, which was centered this year on the Goochland Terrane, an interesting block of crust in the Piedmont which shows some similarities to the Blue Ridge geologic province, but also shows some differences that suggest it’s not just a mini-Blue-Ridge. One of the best exposures was in Hidden Rock Park, where a series of “whaleback” outcrops expose things like this:
NBC 29 News

Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford

NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
cbs19news

Fluvanna County High School choir spreads holiday cheer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Holiday celebrations are in full swing in the Charlottesville area, and the Fluvanna County High School choir is spreading musical cheer. Singers performed at Eastwood Winery and the Colonnades Retirement Home on Friday. They sang new and old carols, used homemade props, and had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy