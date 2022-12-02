Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Basketball Offers Talented 2024 Big Man After Visit
One of the top centers in the recruiting class of 2024 picked up an offer from the Cavaliers
Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer
Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
WSLS
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
kalkinemedia.com
APTOPIX Florida St Virginia Basketball
Inia's Kadin Shedrick (21) fights for the ball against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
WHSV
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022
A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
VHSL Class 6 State Semis: Madison, Freedom advance
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals took place, with three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 from our coverage area. No. 11 Madison at No. 8 Fairfax After starting 0-3 on the season, Madison came in on a ten-game winning streak. Fairfax came in unbeaten, […]
wbrz.com
WATCH: UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins earns degree, honored by football team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, the former Baton Rouge high school football star who was wounded in a deadly attack at the University of Virginia last month, was among several student-athletes honored at the college this week for earning their degrees. A new video shared by the UVA football team...
NBC 29 News
First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge creates youth golf program with UVA Women’s Golf Team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization called First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge and the Women’s UVA Golf Team have partnered up to help teach young women about life on the links. The goal of the program is to inspire the next generation of golf by providing new athletes with...
NBC 29 News
UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
visitshenandoah.org
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
wsvaonline.com
Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship
A Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship. Commander Daxton Moore assumed leadership of the littoral combat ship Cooperstown during a change-of-command ceremony on Tuesday. As an executive officer on the Cooperstown under then-Commander Evan Wright, Moore helped guide the vessel over a 35-hundred-nautical-mile...
NBC 29 News
2022′s Lighting of the Lawn honors lives of shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The community turned out in full force for the Lighting of the Lawn at UVA. The event marked the holiday season and paid tribute the three UVA football players who lost their lives in November. Alex Vogel and Lara Arif, the co-chairs for the event, helped...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination returns for 25th anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 3, the Charlottesville Downtown Mall celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grand Illumination. “This is a very special, warm closing time that’s really great for bringing the community together just to remind them that diversity unity community is important,” Grand Illumination coordinator Caroline Rice said.
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: Hidden Rock Park, Goochland County
Two weeks ago was the annual Virginia Geological Field Conference, which was centered this year on the Goochland Terrane, an interesting block of crust in the Piedmont which shows some similarities to the Blue Ridge geologic province, but also shows some differences that suggest it’s not just a mini-Blue-Ridge. One of the best exposures was in Hidden Rock Park, where a series of “whaleback” outcrops expose things like this:
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
cbs19news
Fluvanna County High School choir spreads holiday cheer
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Holiday celebrations are in full swing in the Charlottesville area, and the Fluvanna County High School choir is spreading musical cheer. Singers performed at Eastwood Winery and the Colonnades Retirement Home on Friday. They sang new and old carols, used homemade props, and had...
Comments / 0