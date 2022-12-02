Read full article on original website
No. 21 Baylor women roll past Houston Christian 79-35
WACO, Texas (AP)Freshman guard Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds and No. 21 Baylor romped to a 79-35 victory over Houston Christian on Sunday. Fontleroy sank 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Lady Bears (6-2) and notched her first...
Olivari scores 30, Rice beats Texas State 83-71
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Quincy Olivari recorded 30 points as Rice beat Texas State 83-71 on Sunday night. Olivari also had five rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Cameron Sheffield scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mekhi Mason added 13 points. Mason Harrell led the Bobcats (5-4) in scoring, finishing with...
Southern Cal, Riley headed to Cotton Bowl to play Tulane
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)After missing its chance to get into the College Football Playoff, Southern California is going to the Cotton Bowl to play the highest-ranked Group of Five team in a stadium where coach Lincoln Riley won a few championships before taking over the Trojans. Two days after losing in...
