‘This is Kern County’ campaign video highlights community

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video showcasing Kern County was released Thursday by the County of Kern in partnership with local production company Beacon Studios.

The four-minute video titled “This is Kern County” is full of images representing the oil and agriculture industries, local sports, entertainment venues and cultural diversity unique to the area.

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

Ally Soper, Chief Communication Officer for the county and one of the producers of the project, hopes the video will bolster interest and economic development in the region as well as be a visual representation of the community’s identity.

The creative team says they wanted to promote Kern County as being a driving force of opportunity within the state of California.

