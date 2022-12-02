Oregon City Lions selling over 20 benefit Christmas trees

Decorations bring cheer and customers into businesses, raise funds for community projects

Over 20 uniquely decorated Christmas trees can be found throughout Oregon City in various businesses from downtown to uptown.

Organizers with the Oregon City Lions Club, a nonprofit service organization, say that the trees are not only to bring cheer to the visitors, residents and potential customers, but they're also raising much-needed funds for community service projects.

Lions volunteers started the Oh! Christmas Tree raffle last year as a last-minute replacement for their holiday bazaar that lost its venue due to a construction project at that location.

What started as seven trees in seven businesses has now more than doubled in scope during its second-annual incarnation. Christmas trees are donated and placed in host businesses around the city. Business owners decorate the trees themselves along with staff. This year a couple other businesses partnered with host locations to decorate trees.

"It's a great activity for the whole family to do," said Lions Service Project Director Doug Loose. "People visit the trees at the host businesses and go online for a chance to win a fully decorated tree to take home."

An entry to win a tree is $10. Many of the businesses have enjoyed this seasonal activity with their employees and some have themes such as the bee tree at the Oregon City Antiques Mall, the ghost tree at Northwest Ghost Tours and the Angel tree at Angel Ink Tattoo.

"It has also been a way for businesses to attract and retain new customers by interacting with visitors and the winners when they come to pick up their tree," Loose said.

Tree raffle winners will be drawn before the Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 at Liberty Plaza next to the Clackamas County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Oregon City.

Proceeds from the Christmas Tree Raffle will be used to help fund service projects and events for the community. Projects include free hearing tests in schools, eyeglass recycling, food drives, supporting other nonprofits and events including the Teddy Bear Parade and a fishing derby for the visually impaired that is currently being developed.

As part of the largest and oldest volunteer service organization in the U.S., the Oregon City Lions Club works with an international service network established in 1917. The commitment to service for the hearing and sight impaired came from an invitation from Helen Keller herself.

Lions members have committed themselves to be of service in their local communities and to support other regional, national and international projects in over 200 countries worldwide. Loose thanked volunteers dedicated to helping to make Oregon City an even better place to live through events and service projects like this.

"Volunteers with the local Lions have been hard at work putting together the tree raffle from getting and picking up tree locations, working on getting host businesses, to even bringing a little holiday cheer to Main Street with a therapy pony owned by Lions Vice President Elizabeth Kalik," Loose said.

Trees were donated by two family owned and operated farms in the Oregon City area, Hemphill Farms and C&W U-Cut.

"Please show them your appreciation by visiting," Loose said.

The viewing of the trees goes until Saturday, Dec. 3, before being drawn right before Oregon City's tree is lit up. Last-minute chances to enter to win will be available prior to winners being drawn.

Winners will be contacted on Dec. 3 and will arrange pick up of their trees directly with the host businesses.

Oh! Christmas Tree raffle

Online: OCLionsClub.org/tree-gallery.

More information on service projects: dougwithtlc@gmail.com or 503-595-5379.

Participating businesses: Hearing Live, Mary Rose Boutique, Home Life Furniture, Angel Ink Tattoo, Bistro Cubano, Nebbiolo Wine Bar, Blue Ox Axe, Oregon City Antiques (fake tree decorated by Pure Heaven Honey), Ermatinger House and Museum, World HeARTS Fair Trade (live potted tree), Haunted Oregon City, Soulflags Art Lit Community Center, Downtown Oregon City Association, New Hings Restaurant, McHale Chiropractic, Singer Hill Cafe (decorated by Pacific Sun Construction and Investing), Citizens Bank, Buel's Printing, Faulkner Skate Shop and Geeks and Games.

