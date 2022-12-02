RURAL REFLECTIONS: A hill of beans

Holiday season feeling dull this year? Pamela Loxley Drake says try something new.

The beans flew down the ramp. Cheers erupted as the new adventure began.

Holiday season. A difficult time for many. As a parent who often had little money to spend on gifts, the heartache was depressing. It turned into a season of "poor me."

Thank God we learn lessons along the way.

On the farm, we dashed to our stockings hung by the tree. Well, we didn't have stockings. Socks. We hung socks. As an adult, I find that perhaps I was cheated for all those years that my feet were small.

Our stockings held a single orange and a few nuts. If the harvest was good, we also received a small toy.

Yep, there were my little sock, June's seven-year-older sock and Peggy's 10-years-older sock.

Did we feel cheated? Never.

Making do with what we have. Finding joy despite the little we have "in the heart or the bank." Thinking of others instead of self. Giving memories to our families and friends. A life of selflessness.

Obviously, you can't make people look for the positive. Caring has to come naturally from the heart.

The twins and I weekly visited the firehouse when they were toddlers. The firemen always remembered us, allowing the kids to try on their boots, sit behind the steering wheel of the engine and learn about the firehouse.

My granddaughter and I walked along the wall where the firemen hung their gear.

"Fireman's purse," my granddaughter said, looking at their backpacks.

She saw something in a new way. A different view of what was before us. It could be just a backpack or a purse in the eyes of a little girl. A new perspective.

New eyes on an old view. She opened my eyes to different views. A way of understanding more clearly what one another sees in this world. Her comment caused me to want to open the bag and find a tube of lipstick, paper hankie, chewing gum and fingernail file. A smile from a creative imaginings.

We have so much to give if we try. We have so much to gain if we try.

How? By looking at life differently.

Not just a bag but also a purse. Not just anger at the holidays, but joy in the opportunity to change for self and others. Not just who I am, but who I can be.

The toy firehouse had been sitting ignored, having lost its initial luster, like most toys that over time get put aside.

We grandparents are sometimes pushed to find things to do with our littles. We feel a little like that firehouse sitting on the side saying, "Play with me." How do we make something mundane sparkle again?

I pulled the tall firehouse out into the middle of the room. It was a great building with a wide slide that ran from the roof to the ground, twisting on the way down.

Next, I went to the pantry and pulled out a bag of kidney beans. I placed a handful of beans at the top of the slide, sending them on a twisty journey to the floor.

Soon the littles were emptying the bag, sending firehouse beans to the ground. Easy entertainment.

Yet there was much more to it. We learned to look at something old and to make it new again. We learned to be creative with what we had. We learned to take turns, to pick up stray beans and to find joy in a new point of view.

So, if you are thinking that you don't give "a hill of beans" about the holidays, rethink those "beans." It is a choice.

Pamela Loxley Drake is a Beaverton resident and self-described lifelong "farm girl." You can contact her at pamldrake@gmail.com.

{loadposition sub-article-02}